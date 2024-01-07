Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Jan 7-13, 2024 time to prove your mettle

Cancer – 21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you motivate the people around A happy love relationship complemented by a productive professional life makes the week. Handle finance diligently and also take care of physical health. Weekly Horoscope Cancer, January 7-13, 2023: Make the final call on marriage this week.

Make the final call on marriage this week. Settle the disputes in the love life and also handle professional challenges with confidence. Be careful while handling wealth. Your health is good this week.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Propose someone whom you have fallen in love with. The first half of the week is highly productive in terms of love and you may receive a positive response. Be honest in the relationship and communicate openly. You may plan a vacation this week where you may engage in more romantic activities which will strengthen your bonding. You may also make a final call on marriage. Some unmarried Cancer males will get alliances with girls which can be taken up seriously.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Despite minor professional challenges, you will give the best performance this week. Office politics is not your cup of tea. Be focused on performance and also maintain a rapport with co-workers. Be sincere in your work and also ensure all goals are met. Those who have uploaded their profile on job portals will have job interviews lined up. Students need to put a little more effort into their studies. Entrepreneurs can also confidently consider launching new ventures.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Despite the financial issues in the first week, you are good to go ahead with your routine life. You may consider renovating the house or buying a new one. Some Cancer natives will buy a car in the first half of the week. While you have a plan to invest, consider the stock market, speculative business, and property. This is also a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Handle all health-related issues with care. Make exercise a part of your routine and practice yoga to stay fit. Do not take sugar and oil in high quantities and instead depend upon salads. Some children will develop bruises while playing. Seniors may develop sleep-related issues and will need to consult a doctor.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857