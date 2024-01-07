close_game
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, an 7-13, 2024 advices to invest in assets

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 07, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces weekly horoscope for January 7-13, 2024 to know your Weekly astrological predictions. The second part of the week is good for buying a vehicle.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, troubles sea makes good sailors

The love life will be intact and officially you will see chances to grow. There will be prosperity and the weekly horoscope also predicts good health for you.

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, January 7-13, 2024: Handle wealth smartly. Have an eye on your health as well.

Catch up with moments in romance and ensure the best results in the office this week. Handle wealth smartly. Have an eye on your health as well.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Though the romantic life is good, minor ego-related cracks may come up as the week progresses. It is vital to skip delving into the past. Ensure your lover has enough personal space in the relationship. If you have already found a partner, marriage is a possibility on the cards and you can confidently go ahead. Some Pisces natives will meet an ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair. However, married Pisces natives should do anything that may seriously impact their family life.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

There can be challenges at work but your professionalism will help efficiently overcome each one. You will be entrusted with some crucial tasks at the eleventh hour as the organization trusts your commitment. And accomplish them to prove your mettle. You shouldn’t be hesitant to express opinions at meetings and show the willingness to take up the leadership. Some businessmen may face issues in raising funds but partnerships will work this week. You may even clear job interviews this week to join on decent packages.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial crisis will impact life. However, be careful while lending a big amount to a friend or a sibling. You may inherit a property or will also settle a monetary dispute with a sibling. The financial status permits you to make investments in real estate and the stock market. The second part of the week is good for buying a vehicle. You also need to spare wealth for a rainy day.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be normal but minor ailments can drain your energy in the second part of the week. Viral infections including fever, sore throat, digestion-related issues, and cough will be common among Pisces natives. Drink plenty of water and avoid food rich in oil and grease. Skip aerated drinks and you may also start the day with exercise or yoga.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

