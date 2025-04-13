Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, April 13-19, 2025 predicts wealth issues

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 13, 2025 04:10 AM IST

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope from April 13-19, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Give the love life some pleasant moments this week.

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, stay away from controversies

Give the love life some pleasant moments this week. Despite the challenges at work, you will succeed in meeting the expectations. Handle wealth carefully.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope from April 13-19, 2025: Give the love life some pleasant moments this week.
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope from April 13-19, 2025: Give the love life some pleasant moments this week.

Consider resolving the issues in the relationship before things go out of control. Be ready to take up challenges at work. Minor health and wealth issues may also come up.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Your relationship demands more attention this week. There will be serious issues associated with egos and it is crucial you have control over emotions. Do not hurt the feelings of the partner and instead be more focused on settling the existing issues. Some long-distance love affairs may not get the expected results and this can cause distress in life. You both need to have communication to resolve this crisis. Single females will get a proposal while attending a function or a party outside.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment at work will be questioned in the first part of the week and this may upset you, seriously impacting your performance. However, do not give up and instead ensure that you meet all the expectations at the workplace without compromising on the quality. A coworker will try belittling your achievements. If you are a businessman and have expansion plans, you need to be more careful of your goals. Some traders will develop issues with authorities and resolve them with immediate effect.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in and this will help you make crucial investment decisions. However, your focus should also be on saving for the rainy day. The first part of the week is good for resolving a monetary issue with friends or siblings. Those who are into business will find funds from promoters, making the business run smoothly. You will be able to buy a vehicle in the middle of the week while the first half of the week is also good for buying a new house.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Handle all health issues with care. Some seniors may develop breath-related problems that will need medical care. Females may also have issues associated with skin and eyes. Children should be careful while playing as minor bruises may also happen. Avoid adventure sports and also maintain a distance from people with negative thoughts.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
