Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 9-15, 2025 astro tips for fiscal gains

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be confident always! Overcome the hurdles that stop the free flow of love and ensure you also take care of the professional requirements at the workplace. Prosperity exists. Aquarius Weekly Horoscope February 9-15, 2025: Be careful while handling challenges at work but there will be success.

Take up new roles at work to ensure you grow in your career. Handle relationship issues to stay happy in love. Both health and wealth will be at your side this week.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

You will see minor issues in the love affair and there is a need to adopt a positive approach to resolve the tremors. Be careful while spending time with your partner as disagreements will be there. Ensure you do not lose your temper and introduce the partner to the family. A new relationship will commence by midweek and this will change your destiny. Beware of ego-related clashes within the marital life which demands the intervention of parents.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

You will take up new tasks that will also give you opportunities to prove your professional mettle. New assignments will require you to travel even to foreign destinations. Some healthcare professionals will handle complicated cases. Some clients will request especially for your service which will reflect your significance in the team. Those who plan to move abroad for higher studies will have good news. Entrepreneurs will see chances to augment the trade and the second part of the week is also best to launch new ventures.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

You are good to buy a new property or renovate the house. Consider settling a financial issue with a sibling and even clearing a bank loan. You will invest in the stock market and speculative business which will bring in good returns in the coming days. Seniors can consider dividing the wealth among the children. Some females will also be able to book tickets and make hotel reservations for foreign tours this week.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

While no major health issue will impact life, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. Females may develop throat infections and viral fever. There can be issues associated with skin and some children will also develop bruises while playing. It is fair to stick to a healthy diet rich in nutrients and proteins. Have more vegetables and fruits this week.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)