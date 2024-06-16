Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, June 16-22, 2024 predicts new partnership deals

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, your spirit is unscathed this week Have a passionate love affair and ensure you meet every professional goal. Your commitment to the office will work. Both wealth and health are positive. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 16-22, 2024: Both wealth and health are positive.

Your love life will be productive and you both will spend more time together. Be ready to take up additional professional responsibilities. Financial stability supports smart investments while the health will be good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

You may meet someone special in the first part of the week. Despite minor ruckus in the love affair, you both will share happy moments. Females will see the consent of parents and this is also a good time to take a call on the future. Some long-distance love affairs may not work out as the communication is not proper. You may even meet your ex-flame but married females need to avoid rekindling the old love.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Be productive at work this week. New responsibilities come to you as the management trusts your caliber. Office politics may play spoilsport in the second half of the week. Some IT, hospitality, healthcare, and automobile professionals will see opportunities abroad. A coworker may try to belittle your achievements at work but reply this with your performance. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch a new venture. New partnerships will bring in extra funds for plans. However, before you sign a deal with new partners, ensure you are making the right decision.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Avoid wild spending as your wealth may take a hit. Some investments may not give expected results that may impact the wealth flow. A long-fought legal battle will be over and the verdict will get you compensation. Businessmen will find additional funds from partners to expand the business. You should be careful while making investments in stock, trade, and speculative business.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

You may develop a throat infection or viral fever that may disrupt the schedule. Females need to be careful while working in the kitchen to not have cuts using knives. Eat a healthy diet packed with proteins and nutrients on time. The second part of the week is good for surgeries. Some females will also raise concerns about skin-related issues.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)