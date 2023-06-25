Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, June 25- July 1, 2023 predicts new prospects

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, June 25- July 1, 2023 predicts new prospects

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 25, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius weekly horoscope for June 25- July 1, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Romantic life could go through a few ups and downs.

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, let your eccentricity shine, Aquarius!

This week, Aquarians will be in full eccentricity mode, embracing their uniqueness and originality. It's a week for breaking free from conformity and shining brightly in one's true colors. However, beware of conflicts and misunderstandings in personal and professional relationships.

The week begins on a high note for Aquarians as their creative energy and spontaneity are in full swing. The Aquarius' willingness to take risks and step out of their comfort zone is highlighted, which could lead to positive outcomes in personal and professional endeavors.

﻿

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week:

This week, Aquarians' romantic life could go through a few ups and downs. On the one hand, their unique perspective and charm will attract admirers, and singles could find exciting new prospects. However, those already in relationships might experience misunderstandings and conflicts, so it's crucial to be clear in communication and compromise to avoid further friction.

﻿

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week:

In the professional realm, Aquarians will continue to make an impact this week. Their independent spirit and unconventional ideas will help them stand out and bring recognition for their hard work. However, as noted earlier, conflicts and misunderstandings could occur, especially when dealing with colleagues or clients. Diplomacy and clear communication will be essential in navigating through these challenges.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week:

Aquarians might find some unexpected financial gains this week. It could come in the form of an exciting new investment or partnership opportunity. However, this week's astrological energies could also lead to impulsive purchases or spending, so it's essential to exercise restraint and prudence.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week:

The eccentric energy of Aquarius could positively influence their physical and mental wellbeing. Those feeling stuck in a rut could benefit from trying something new, such as a new form of exercise or diet. However, Aquarians need to take care not to push themselves too hard and cause burnout. Overall, balance and moderation will be key in maintaining good health.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope aquarius aquarius
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP