Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, June 29 to July 5, 2025 predicts

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be cool even at a turbulent time. Ensure you devote time to the relationship and consider new challenges at the workplace that will test your professional Handle wealth carefully this week. Aquarius Weekly Horoscope: There are possibilities of issues in the form of office politics.(Freepik)

Troubleshoot relationship issues to have a stronger bond with the partner. A busy office schedule will also provide many career growth opportunities. Financially you will be good but there can be health issues.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Your commitment to the relationship will be questioned by the lover which may seriously upset you. Always stay away from ego clashes, especially with someone whom you have recently met. Some long-term relationships may end up in a breakup this week. The first part of the week is auspicious to express the feeling and single natives can confidently propose to the crush. Some love affairs will have hiccups in the form of relatives and it is crucial to handle this crisis diplomatically.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

There are possibilities of issues in the form of office politics. Do not let egos play spoilsport. You need to be careful at team sessions and it is also crucial to settle the issues within the team, Those who hold managerial designations will require settling issues with clients and communication skills will play a crucial role here. This week is good to switch the job and you can confidently put down the paper and update the resume on a job portal.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Ensure you have a proper financial management plan and roping in experts for guidance is also a great idea. You will succeed in resolving a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. There will also be instances where you will require spending for a celebration within the family. Some females will also require spending for the medical expenditure of their parents. Entrepreneurs may need to spend money on legal issues and be prepared for that.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful when you have breath-related issues. There can also be complications related to kidneys. Some females will complain about skin allergies. Viral fever, sore throat, and digestion issues will also hurt the routine life. While driving, keep the speed under the limit and always wear the seat belt. Athletes and sports persons may develop minor injuries in the second part of the week.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)