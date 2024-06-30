 Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts turmoils at workplace | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts turmoils at workplace

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 30, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius weekly horoscope for June 30- July 6, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. our health will also be fine this week.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, explore the mysteries of life

Unlimited opportunities wait at the office and your success is in utilizing them. Keep the love life stable and intact. Your health will also be fine this week.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 30- July 6, 2024: Unlimited opportunities wait at the office and your success is in utilizing them.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 30- July 6, 2024: Unlimited opportunities wait at the office and your success is in utilizing them.

Overcome the relationship issues with a strong positive attitude. Continue your discipline and commitment at work. Health predictions are positive and wealth will also knock on your door.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Open communication is crucial in a relationship and you should spend more time together. Avoid arguments over trivial topics and ensure you shower love on the sweetheart. Those who are new to a love affair can plan a vacation together to open up. Be cool even while having disagreements. Those who recently had a breakup will fall in love again. Married females may conceive and single females can expect a proposal in the second part of the week.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

In the office, stay away from workplace politics and do not be prey to gossip. Your innovative ideas will work out and seniors will be supportive in team projects. Do not interfere in the personal affairs of your juniors as these can impact your professional goodwill. Entrepreneurs may face challenges in rolling the money in business and sometimes clashes with the partner may impact the business. Students looking for higher studies will see new opportunities abroad.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

The first half of the week will not be productive in terms of wealth. Minor financial troubles will be there, especially when you are into finance. However, things will improve as the week progresses. This week is good to invest, especially in land, stock, and trade. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Some seniors will have breathing issues in the second half of the week and will need medical attention. Females having skin-related infections or oral health issues should consult a doctor. Children should be careful while riding a bicycle. Plan a vacation to a secluded place to rejuvenate. However, seniors should not miss the medical kit while traveling.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts turmoils at workplace
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On