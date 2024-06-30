Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, June 30- July 6, 2024 predicts turmoils at workplace

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, explore the mysteries of life Unlimited opportunities wait at the office and your success is in utilizing them. Keep the love life stable and intact. Your health will also be fine this week. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 30- July 6, 2024: Unlimited opportunities wait at the office and your success is in utilizing them.

Overcome the relationship issues with a strong positive attitude. Continue your discipline and commitment at work. Health predictions are positive and wealth will also knock on your door.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Open communication is crucial in a relationship and you should spend more time together. Avoid arguments over trivial topics and ensure you shower love on the sweetheart. Those who are new to a love affair can plan a vacation together to open up. Be cool even while having disagreements. Those who recently had a breakup will fall in love again. Married females may conceive and single females can expect a proposal in the second part of the week.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

In the office, stay away from workplace politics and do not be prey to gossip. Your innovative ideas will work out and seniors will be supportive in team projects. Do not interfere in the personal affairs of your juniors as these can impact your professional goodwill. Entrepreneurs may face challenges in rolling the money in business and sometimes clashes with the partner may impact the business. Students looking for higher studies will see new opportunities abroad.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

The first half of the week will not be productive in terms of wealth. Minor financial troubles will be there, especially when you are into finance. However, things will improve as the week progresses. This week is good to invest, especially in land, stock, and trade. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Some seniors will have breathing issues in the second half of the week and will need medical attention. Females having skin-related infections or oral health issues should consult a doctor. Children should be careful while riding a bicycle. Plan a vacation to a secluded place to rejuvenate. However, seniors should not miss the medical kit while traveling.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)