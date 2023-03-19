Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 19-25, 2023 predicts a foreign trip

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Weekly astrological prediction says, aquarius natives' careers may be on fire as they receive recognition for their hard work and dedication. This could mean an appraisal, promotion, or even a transfer to a more desirable location. The week is also looking bright for your romantic life, with opportunities for date nights and rendezvous with your partner. Your health is also in good shape, giving you the energy to enjoy the week to the fullest. However, family life may not be as smooth with some differences and challenges. Your finances are fairly stable, but you need to be cautious with your spending and take steps to ensure long-term financial stability. On the other hand, travel prospects look good, and property investments could yield good returns. This week is also a good time for those considering a foreign trip or tour package. In academics and other life aspects, things are expected to be fairly good, with a balanced outlook. Remember to take advantage of the support of your spouse and stay positive to make the most of this week.

Aquarius Finance This Week

Finances are looking fairly good for Aquarius natives as they are likely to receive support from their spouses or business partners. Those looking to expand their business can find opportunities for growth and partnerships.

Aquarius Family This Week

Aquarius individuals can face difficulties in connecting with their loved ones. Planning a family gathering or visiting a relative may help strengthen relationships. It is also important to take care of the health of one's parents and provide support and guidance to the young ones.

Aquarius Career This Week

Aquarius natives with a strong professional front can expect excellent results. They can make great strides in their careers with hard work and determination. Opportunities for appraisal, promotion, and transfer are on the horizon. Those who have been seeking employment can find good prospects.

Aquarius Health This Week

Health is looking good this week, with individuals feeling energetic and ready to take on the world. However, it is important to maintain a balanced diet and exercise regularly to keep in top shape.

Aquarius Love Life This Week

Love is in the air for Aquarius natives. This is a good time for individuals to connect with their partners, plan a date night or have a rendezvous. Single people can take advantage of this time to join a matrimony website or attend a wedding function.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

