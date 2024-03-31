 Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 31- April 6, 2024: Predicts mixed results this week | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 31- April 6, 2024: Predicts mixed results this week

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 31, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius weekly horoscope for Mar 31,2024 to know your astrological predictions. No serious health issues will trouble you.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, settle the turbulence in the relationship.

Settle the turbulence in the relationship. Put in efforts to overcome professional challenges, Monetary success will be there and health is also good.

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Mar 31, 2024: Your official life will be productive today while prosperity will also knock on the door.
Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Mar 31, 2024: Your official life will be productive today while prosperity will also knock on the door.

Minor troubles may be there in the romantic life. Your official life will be productive today while prosperity will also knock on the door. No serious health issues will trouble you.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

You will see some memorable moments in love. Despite minor hiccups, no major trouble will hurt your flow of love. Single Aquarius natives will be fortunate to fall in love and females can expect a proposal in the second part of the week. Do not let any disagreement turn into a spat that may lead to a disastrous situation. Though some married natives will fall in new love, it is good to avoid this to save the marital life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

This week is a mixed bag for the profession as you may have both positives and negatives at the workplace. While minor troubles will exist on the job, your productivity will not be compromised. Stay away from office politics and focus on the tasks assigned. Those who are into arts, music, publishing, law, architecture, copywriting, advertisement, movies, and academics will have many opportunities to grow. In case you have a plan to quit the job, update the resume on a job website as the week begins.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Look for more ways to augment the wealth. Some investments of the past can be fruitful this week. Try out to settle a financial dispute. A property dispute may happen in the family and you should take steps to avoid this. Some financial decisions may go wrong. Businessmen will have financial assistance from their spouse. The second part of the week is good to try the fortune in stock and speculative business.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Your health is good but some seniors may develop sleep-related issues. Make exercise a part of the lifestyle. Reduce the intake of oily and spicy food and instead add more leafy vegetables to the diet. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 31- April 6, 2024: Predicts mixed results this week
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On