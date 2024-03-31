Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 31- April 6, 2024: Predicts mixed results this week

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, settle the turbulence in the relationship. Settle the turbulence in the relationship. Put in efforts to overcome professional challenges, Monetary success will be there and health is also good. Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Mar 31, 2024: Your official life will be productive today while prosperity will also knock on the door.

Minor troubles may be there in the romantic life. Your official life will be productive today while prosperity will also knock on the door. No serious health issues will trouble you.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

You will see some memorable moments in love. Despite minor hiccups, no major trouble will hurt your flow of love. Single Aquarius natives will be fortunate to fall in love and females can expect a proposal in the second part of the week. Do not let any disagreement turn into a spat that may lead to a disastrous situation. Though some married natives will fall in new love, it is good to avoid this to save the marital life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

This week is a mixed bag for the profession as you may have both positives and negatives at the workplace. While minor troubles will exist on the job, your productivity will not be compromised. Stay away from office politics and focus on the tasks assigned. Those who are into arts, music, publishing, law, architecture, copywriting, advertisement, movies, and academics will have many opportunities to grow. In case you have a plan to quit the job, update the resume on a job website as the week begins.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Look for more ways to augment the wealth. Some investments of the past can be fruitful this week. Try out to settle a financial dispute. A property dispute may happen in the family and you should take steps to avoid this. Some financial decisions may go wrong. Businessmen will have financial assistance from their spouse. The second part of the week is good to try the fortune in stock and speculative business.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Your health is good but some seniors may develop sleep-related issues. Make exercise a part of the lifestyle. Reduce the intake of oily and spicy food and instead add more leafy vegetables to the diet. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

