Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, May 14- 20, 2023 predicts luck and success on cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 14, 2023 12:22 AM IST

Read Aquarius Weekly horoscope for May 14- 20, 2023 to know your weekly astrological predictions.There could be an unexpected change in your finances this week.

﻿The Universe is asking you to step out of your comfort zone this week, Aquarius! Listen to your heart and open your mind to potential new paths - this could be your opportunity for growth.

The coming week for Aquarians is a special one – there’s lots of room for personal growth and exploration. Listen to your intuition and move away from the monotony. You may come across difficult obstacles but your analytical side can get you through any situation. New experiences can bring both joy and uncertainty – stay flexible and don’t let stress or anxiety prevent you from growing.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week:

Things could start off on a rocky note but it’s important to keep an open mind and open heart this week. There’s a good chance that you’ll find clarity on an issue and realize what you truly want and need. Any form of affection and love can lift your spirits, and make sure to reciprocate in the same kind. Show appreciation for your partners and remain truthful – if things feel too complicated, communication is key!

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week:

Your positive attitude could open many doors of opportunity this week, Aquarius. Go after that promotion, new role or project you’ve been eyeing and don’t hesitate to let your skills be noticed. Remember to balance work and relaxation so you can enjoy your successes. Being focused and putting in effort are essential for success and positive outcome.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week:

There could be an interesting and unexpected change in your finances this week – try to think before you act and stay practical. Don’t spend impulsively and try to stick to your budget. Utilize all the tools and strategies available to you – having the right mindset can get you the right financial outcome.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week:

There is a chance that a certain issue could resurface this week. Stay mindful and watch out for warning signs or any developing health problem. Physical activity and meditation can help clear your mind and set your soul at ease – this is the time to show gratitude and care for yourself. And last but not least, don’t forget to hydrate and get plenty of rest – make sure you stay at your peak condition!

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Sunday, May 14, 2023
