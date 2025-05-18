Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, May 18-24, 2025 predicts an inflow of wealth

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Handle the crucial moments with confidence Fix every issue within your love life and it is also good to manage professional endeavors without compromising on ethics. Prosperity exists in life. Aquarius Weekly Horoscope from May 18-24, 2025: Handle the crucial moments with confidence(Freepik)

You may require settling all love-related issues and the second part of the week is also good to take a call on marriage. Continue your safe investment decisions and health will have minor issues this week.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Be sensible towards the sensitivities of your lover. You need to be a strong pillar to the lover and the second part of the week is good to take a call on the future of the relationship. Your partner demands being expressive and you should be ready to meet the expectations. You can plan a vacation, probably to a hill station. Fortunate females will have the marriage fixed with the over this week. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Your innovative approach will work out and seniors will appreciate your efforts. Take the seniors in confidence while you make crucial professional decisions. A freelancing opportunity can be a good option to display your talent and when such an option knocks you, pick it. You should also be careful while having disagreements with the team and not lose your temper which can adversely impact your profile. Businessmen may develop minor issues related to policies with authorities and this requires immediate solution.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will be there. However, the inflow of wealth may not be as bright as you expected. A legal issue within the family may need you to financially support a relative or a sibling this week and ensure you have enough money in the coffer ready. You may also be required to repay a bank loan and a friend or spouse will help you here.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful about your health and it is good to consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness. Some females will have pain in the stomach and seniors should be careful while using wet floors. Those who have a history of liver-related ailments need to be extremely cautious this week. Some seniors will develop sleep-related issues that will need medical attention.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)