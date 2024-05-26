Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts challenges and resolutions

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a lighthouse for the people around Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, May 26- June 1, 2024: Handle the professional challenges diligently this week.

Get everything straight in love & also look for chances to prove the professional mettle. You’ll be successful in terms of finance. Health is also good.

Handle the professional challenges diligently this week. Take up new roles at work and handle wealth proficiently for a better future. You will have a happy love life. No major medical issue will also trouble you.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Your attitude will be crucial in the relationship. Do not be a dominating person in love and also be a good listener which will strengthen the bonding. You may meet your ex-partner and the chances of rekindling the past life are high. Married people need to be cautious as this should not impact married life. Female natives have high chances to conceive and you need to be ready to welcome a new member to the family. Some females will find the love life toxic and will also prefer coming out of it.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

You may travel for job reasons. IT, healthcare, hospitality, baking, and aviation professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Stay in the good book of the management and avoid confrontation with co-workers. Some businessmen will develop issues with authorities which can seriously impact the trade. Resolve this as early as possible. An artist or a creative person may get the first break in their career. Politicians need to be vigilant about conspiracies within the group.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

No financial issue will trouble you. Freelancing or additional jobs will pour in wealth. Some traders will have good profits. However, government regulations would incur huge financial expenses. Some long pending dues will be cleared while you may also donate wealth to charity. You may also settle a financial dispute with a sibling or friend.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Those who suffer from heart ailments need to be cautious and may require medical attention. Skip food with high oil and grease content. Instead go for a meal packed with proteins, nutrients, vitamins, and required carbohydrates. It is also important to skip both alcohol and tobacco for a day. Pregnant females should be careful while boarding a train.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)