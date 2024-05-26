Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts challenges and resolutions
Read Aquarius weekly horoscope for May 26- June 01, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. You’ll be successful in terms of finance.
Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a lighthouse for the people around
Get everything straight in love & also look for chances to prove the professional mettle. You’ll be successful in terms of finance. Health is also good.
Handle the professional challenges diligently this week. Take up new roles at work and handle wealth proficiently for a better future. You will have a happy love life. No major medical issue will also trouble you.
Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week
Your attitude will be crucial in the relationship. Do not be a dominating person in love and also be a good listener which will strengthen the bonding. You may meet your ex-partner and the chances of rekindling the past life are high. Married people need to be cautious as this should not impact married life. Female natives have high chances to conceive and you need to be ready to welcome a new member to the family. Some females will find the love life toxic and will also prefer coming out of it.
Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week
You may travel for job reasons. IT, healthcare, hospitality, baking, and aviation professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Stay in the good book of the management and avoid confrontation with co-workers. Some businessmen will develop issues with authorities which can seriously impact the trade. Resolve this as early as possible. An artist or a creative person may get the first break in their career. Politicians need to be vigilant about conspiracies within the group.
Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week
No financial issue will trouble you. Freelancing or additional jobs will pour in wealth. Some traders will have good profits. However, government regulations would incur huge financial expenses. Some long pending dues will be cleared while you may also donate wealth to charity. You may also settle a financial dispute with a sibling or friend.
Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week
Those who suffer from heart ailments need to be cautious and may require medical attention. Skip food with high oil and grease content. Instead go for a meal packed with proteins, nutrients, vitamins, and required carbohydrates. It is also important to skip both alcohol and tobacco for a day. Pregnant females should be careful while boarding a train.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more. ...view detail