Weekly Horoscope Aries, April 16-22, 2023 predicts financial challenges this wee

Aries Love Horoscope Weekly

The first two days of the week are good to propose. And the response would be mostly positive. You may also fall in love with someone this week. Interestingly, the person would be someone within your friend circle, a coworker, train mate, or a classmate. Speak to the parents about your love affair and you’ll receive a positive response. Married couples may consider expanding their family. You may have friction affecting the relationship but ensure you resolve the crisis this week.

Aries Career Horoscope Weekly

The week will start with a new project which would demand high professionalism. In case you are a junior member, display the willingness to share the responsibilities which would invite accolades from the superiors. Some clients may need additional clarification and you would be assigned for the task. Government servants and bankers should be polite while dealing with the public as their words may be distorted by people with vested interests.

Aries Money Horoscope Weekly

No serious financial trouble would harm you this week. Some people will witness fortune in the form of returns from past investments. Ensure you have a proper financial management plan and roping in experts for guidance is also a great idea. You may consider stock trade, mutual funds, and property as sources of investment.

Aries Health Horoscope Weekly

Give up alcohol and tobacco as these vices may hurt your health. Asthma patients need to even stay away from passive smoking. Those who drive need to ensure all traffic rules are followed. The natives with a history of lung or heart issues need to be extremely vigilant this week. Plan a vacation to a secluded place to rejuvenate.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

