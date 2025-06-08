Weekly Horoscope Aries, June 8-14, 2025 predicts no ailments

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep all your options open Celebrate love and consider taking up new responsibilities in work workplace. You may also require care when handling money. Health is good this week. Aries Weekly Horoscope from June 8-14, 2025: You may also require care when handling money.(Freepik)

Troubleshoot all issues related to love through open communication. Official challenges cause no trouble. Financially, you need to be more careful. No major medical issues will come up.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Expect minor issues in the relationship, and you should also be ready to face serious troubles, including a breakup. Some love affairs will see hiccups in the form of relatives and friends, while egos can also pay spoilsport. Single females may receive proposals. However, it is good to analyze every factor before you make a final call. The second part of the week is also good to reconcile with an ex-lover. Some male natives will get into an office romance that can also be challenging, as the spouse will find out.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Do not get into office politics, as this may lead to turbulence. Your seniors may critically analyze your work, and this may also lead to disturbances in your career. New job opportunities may come up, and you are free to pick them up. The second part of the week is also good to schedule job interviews. Some students will also get admitted to foreign universities. Businessmen will also be happy to sign new deals that will bring in money.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

The first part of the week may not be productive in terms of wealth. There can be issues related to the payments, especially in business. This will demand more planning, and it is also good to stay away from major investments, including the stock market. Some females will invest in jewelry. A sibling would request financial help, which you can provide. Traders may also have issues associated with tax.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Despite the minor allergies that may impact your routine, your general health will be good. However, it is good to maintain a balanced office and personal life. Athletes should be careful on the ground as minor injuries may happen. You may also go for morning or evening walks, as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

