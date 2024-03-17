Weekly Horoscope Aries, March 17-23, 2024 predicts progress in relationship

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, No trouble exists in the life Weekly Horoscope Aries, March 17-23, 2024. There can be minor friction in the first part of the week but you need to take the initiative to settle them.

Fabulous romance-backed professional achievements make your week perfect. Your financial status as well as health is good throughout the week. Check for more.

Settle the love-related issues to spend more time with the partner. No major professional issue will come up. There will be prosperity in life and health is also good.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Look forward to making the romantic life enticing. There can be minor friction in the first part of the week but you need to take the initiative to settle them. Be cool even while having a tough time. Your lover prefers you to spend more time in love. Your parents will approve of the love and you may also discuss taking the relationship to a new level. Some love affairs will also turn into marriage.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Be sensible while handling crucial clients. Do not get into office politics and instead look for more productive assignments. Your sincerity will pave the way for a promotion. You need to be innovative in projects and out-of-the-box ideas will help you outshine in team projects and assignments. Those who have interviews lined up for this week will crack them without much difficulty. Some Aries natives who are into business will have new ideas and concepts that can be launched without fear.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful while having financial agreements with strangers. Despite you receiving money from different sources, some deals can go wrong. The first part of the week is good for realty business. Businessmen will find good sources to invest but study the market and ensure you are making the right decision. Some females will have monetary issues within the family. This week is also good to try luck in stock, trade, and speculative business.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Expect minor medical issues. You may have trouble with your stomach or digestion which will need medical attention. Pregnant ladies, you ought to be careful with your baby bump. If not careful, then some pregnancy issues may resurface. Those who are on vacation must have a medical kit ready by the side.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857