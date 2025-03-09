Weekly Horoscope Aries, March 9-15, 2025 predicts wealth incoming

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in ideals Your sincerity in the love life will bring in good results. Professional challenges need smart handling. Both health and wealth are also positive this week. Aries Weekly Horoscope, March 9-15, 2025: Overcome the challenges in the love affair through a smart attitude.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

There can be tremors in the love affair this week. You must be careful while having arguments as some statements may personally hurt the lover which may even lead to a breakup. Be diplomatic while having disagreements and you may also pick the second part of the week to talk and settle issues in the love life. Your partner may be stubborn at times and it is your responsibility to be patient and sensible. Some love affairs will also take a positive turn with the approval of parents.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Look for professional opportunities at the workplace. You may pick the first part of the week to settle issues with coworkers. Those who are into sales and marketing may develop productivity issues and may also fail to give the expected results. This can lead to minor turbulence. Some females will be successful in getting their first job. The second part of the week is good for students waiting for admission to foreign universities.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

You may be successful on the financial front as wealth will pour in from different sources. There can be troubles associated with property within the family but this won't impact the routine life. You will be able to buy a vehicle in the middle of the week while the first half of the week is also good to buy a new house. Some businessmen will also consider expanding to new territories as wealth will come through promoters.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Despite minor illnesses including migraine, viral fever, and sore throat, you will be good. No major medical issue will trouble the week. However, females having gynecological issues may require being careful while taking part in adventurous activities. Keep a watch on the diet. Do not take sugar and oil in high quantities and instead depend upon salads.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

