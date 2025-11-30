Weekly Horoscope Aries, November 30- December 6, 2025: You must be professional in attitude

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Responsibilities make you stronger Celebrate love this week, and also make calls on the future. Professional challenges will be addressed, and prosperity in life is backed by smart investments. Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Take love-related decisions with the support of parents this week. No major professional challenge will trouble you, while financial success is another attribute. Your health will also be good.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

The relationship demands more attention. You must be a good listener this week. Avoid harsh statements with the lover. You must also be careful about the interference of a third person in the love affair. Single natives may expect a new person walking into their lives. There will also be some trouble over egos in the relationship. Some females will be successful in getting the approval of their parents. Plan a vacation together where you both can express your emotions.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

You must be professional in attitude. It is good to be innovative in the workplace. New tasks will come in. IT and healthcare professionals will have targets that seem impossible. But ensure you accomplish them without many hiccups. Politicians, painters, authors, chefs, lawyers, and historians will receive accolades this week. Students will obtain admission for higher studies. Trades will also take the trade to new territories. Some businessmen will sign new partnerships this week.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will be there. You may sell or buy a new property in the first part of the week. Utilize the prosperity to buy a property. You may have a celebration within the family and can contribute to it. Businessmen will receive funds for further business expansion, especially to newer territories. This week is also good to resolve a monetary issue with a friend or relative.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Maintain a balance between both office and personal life for better mental health. Practicing yoga and meditation will help you resolve sleep-related problems. Some natives will develop vision-related issues. There can also be pain in the joints. Females should be careful while taking part in adventure activities. Make exercise a part of your lifestyle. You should also be careful to give up both junk food and aerated drinks this week.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Symbol: Ram

Element: Fire

Body Part: Head

Sign Ruler: Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)