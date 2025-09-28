Weekly Horoscope Aries, September 28- October 4, 2025: Property inheritance is predicted

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You know to sail through tides A happy love life, busy professional life & stable financial status are the highlights of the week. Health-related issues may arise, and you should be cautious. Aries Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Have a balanced personal and professional life this week. While your love life will be intact, the office tasks will be completed on time. Settle the family's financial issues. Minor health issues will exist.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Continue the romantic life with more communication. Those who are travelling should connect with the lover over the phone and express their emotions. You will also succeed in settling minor issues of the past. You may also patch things up with the ex-lover to have happiness back in life. However, you should ensure that the present relationship is not in danger. Single females attending an event or function may receive proposals. Married females may also consider going the family way.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

New opportunities will knock on the door. It is crucial not to lose the temper at team sessions. A senior or a co-worker may conspire against you. IT, healthcare, media, law, animation, hospitality, aviation, academic, and finance professionals will have a productive week. You need to come up with new ideas at team sessions, while some females will also succeed in clearing job interviews this week. Students will also get admission to a foreign university this week. Entrepreneurs may also launch new ventures to have good returns in the near future.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

No serious monetary issue will come up. This will help you clear all pending dues. You may also sell off a property or buy one in the second part of the week. Some natives will succeed in clearing monetary issues with friends. Females will also succeed in gaining good returns from previous investments. Your friend or sibling will help in the crucial hours. Some females will inherit a property.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

You may develop pain in the joints this week. Females may develop migraine or menstrual complaints and will require consulting a doctor. Children may also require paying attention while taking part in sports activities. You will also have minor issues, including pain in joints, eye infection, viral fever, and difficulty in breathing. Those who have surgery scheduled can go ahead with the plan.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

