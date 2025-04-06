Weekly Horoscope Cancer, April 6 - April 12, 2025 predicts good results at work

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You stand for the truth Enjoy a splendid love life and ensure you also accomplish the professional requirements. Keep the financial status intact. Ensure health is also in good shape. Cancer Weekly Horoscope from April 6 - April 12, 2025: Those who have respiratory issues need to be careful.

Maintain a balanced personal and professional life. Follow a systematic financial plan to overcome the monetary challenges. Your health is also good.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Feel the love all around. This week is richly packed with romance and it is natural for you to fall in love. Avoid conversations that may hurt the emotions of the partner. A relationship gets stronger when both partners share happiness and grief. You may also expect a proposal. Some natives will find someone special while traveling or even at a restaurant. Long distance love affairs demand more communication and you need to be ready to spare time.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Continue your commitment at work and this will bring good results. You should not get loud at team meetings and maintain an etiquette that will work in your favor. Those who want to switch the job may submit a letter of resignation as the week begins and they will join a new one within a day or two. The first part of the week is also good to launch a new business. Businessmen aspiring to make partnerships will be happy to meet new people willing to invest in the trade.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

There can be financial issues but the routine life will be unaffected. You will see funds through promoters and businessmen will be happy to utilize them on trade expansions. Some females will prefer the first part of the week to buy jewelry and male natives may also settle financial issues with friends or family members. You may also consider trying the fortune in stock and speculative business.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have respiratory issues need to be careful and must consult a doctor whenever necessary. You need to be careful about the routine and exercise needs to be a part of your life. Minor natives are advised to be careful when they play outside or on a camping trip as minor injuries may happen. You need to consume more green vegetables and fruits. Drink a lot of water.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)