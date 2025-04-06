Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, April 6 - April 12, 2025 predicts good results at work

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 06, 2025 04:03 AM IST

Cancer Weekly Horoscope from April 6 - April 12, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. There can be financial issues but routine life will be unaffected.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You stand for the truth

Enjoy a splendid love life and ensure you also accomplish the professional requirements. Keep the financial status intact. Ensure health is also in good shape.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope from April 6 - April 12, 2025: Those who have respiratory issues need to be careful.
Cancer Weekly Horoscope from April 6 - April 12, 2025: Those who have respiratory issues need to be careful.

Maintain a balanced personal and professional life. Follow a systematic financial plan to overcome the monetary challenges. Your health is also good.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Feel the love all around. This week is richly packed with romance and it is natural for you to fall in love. Avoid conversations that may hurt the emotions of the partner. A relationship gets stronger when both partners share happiness and grief. You may also expect a proposal. Some natives will find someone special while traveling or even at a restaurant. Long distance love affairs demand more communication and you need to be ready to spare time.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Continue your commitment at work and this will bring good results. You should not get loud at team meetings and maintain an etiquette that will work in your favor. Those who want to switch the job may submit a letter of resignation as the week begins and they will join a new one within a day or two. The first part of the week is also good to launch a new business. Businessmen aspiring to make partnerships will be happy to meet new people willing to invest in the trade.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

There can be financial issues but the routine life will be unaffected. You will see funds through promoters and businessmen will be happy to utilize them on trade expansions. Some females will prefer the first part of the week to buy jewelry and male natives may also settle financial issues with friends or family members. You may also consider trying the fortune in stock and speculative business.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have respiratory issues need to be careful and must consult a doctor whenever necessary. You need to be careful about the routine and exercise needs to be a part of your life. Minor natives are advised to be careful when they play outside or on a camping trip as minor injuries may happen. You need to consume more green vegetables and fruits. Drink a lot of water.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Cancer, April 6 - April 12, 2025 predicts good results at work
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On