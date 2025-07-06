Weekly Horoscope Cancer, July 6-12, 2025: Wealth may invite good fortune

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, sail in a rough sea The love life will see many positive things this week. Handle official challenges for a better future. Wealth will come in. You may invest in the stock market. Cancer Weekly Horoscope: The love life will see many positive things this week.

Resolve issues within the relationship. Be careful while handling money this week. No major health issues will be there. You will also succeed in your career.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the love affair productive and creative this week. Consider spending more time together and you may also be successful in convincing the parents for marriage. Some females will meet up with the ex-lover to rekindle the old love affair but this may seriously impact the present relationship. Avoid discussing old unpleasant issues in the relationship and do not open up the healed wounds. Married females may conceive this week and you can also be serious about expanding the family.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

You will come up with new concepts at team meetings which will be appreciated by the clients or seniors However; this will also lead to ego issues with a coworker who may raise a finger at your commitment. New opportunities to relocate abroad will knock on the door. This will be more visible in the lives of IT professionals, civil engineers, copy designers, and healthcare professionals. Students will succeed in clearing job interviews or examinations. Businessmen will face policy-related issues and this demands early solutions.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate in terms of wealth. However, it is good to keep control over the expenditure. You may be successful in the stock market but expert guidance is required. Females will buy a new property or will sell one. This week is also good for buying electronic appliances and vehicles. However, do not spend a big amount on luxury shopping. You should also be careful while lending a big amount to a friend or sibling.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

You may go for morning or evening walks as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably. Avoid adventure activities and females must also be careful while lifting heavy objects. Seniors may suffer from hypertension and lung-related issues and consulting a doctor is important.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)