Weekly Horoscope Cancer, March 10-16, 2024 predicts relationship progression

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You love risks Weekly Horoscope Cancer, March 10-16, 2024. The first part of the week may witness minor hiccups in the love life.

There is love in the air and feel it this week. Ensure you prove your proficiency in professional life. You’ll be successful both in terms of money and health.

Resolve love-related issues and take up new tasks at the office. Financial prosperity permits buying luxury items. Health is also good.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Many romantic moments will be there and you are expected to settle all past disagreements. Have a positive attitude in life, especially while handling love-related issues. The first part of the week may witness minor hiccups in the love life. However, things will improve as the week progresses. Female Cancer natives may receive a proposal in the first half of the week while attending a function and you can decide on how the response needs to be.

Those who are serious about the relationship can discuss with their parents about the marriage.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Go for more productive responsibilities in the office. Your caliber will help you handle a major crisis. Keep a distance from people with a negative attitude and ensure you maintain a good rapport with seniors. Your communication skills will work out in client discussions. Some professionals will see opportunities abroad. Entrepreneurs can also launch a new venture without any apprehension. Female managers and team leaders may face some problems within the team and you need to diplomatically handle them.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

There will be prosperity in life this week. You will see a good inflow of money from different sources. Smart investment plans promise a good future. The stock market, shares, and speculative business will bring in good revenue. Consider taking the help of an expert for better money management. Entrepreneurs will get all pending dues and they may also consider further business expansions this week.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will trouble you but some Cancer natives may develop chest-related issues which will require immediate medical attention. Continue with healthy habits. Do not try to skip the efforts just because your health is on track. You should also be careful about your diet. Skip both alcohol and tobacco.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857