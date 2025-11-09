Weekly Horoscope Cancer, November 9-15, 2025: New job opportunities await

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be confident always! Avoid harsh words with the lover. Keep the professional life productive this week. You will see prosperity in life. Health issues may also come up this week. Cancer Monthly Horoscope November: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Make time to sit and talk with the lover. Do not compromise on ethics at the workplace. No serious monetary issue will also happen this week. However, health may have issues.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

A new relationship will commence by midweek, and this will change your destiny. Beware of ego-related clashes within marital life, which demand the intervention of parents. You may travel this week. However, call up the lover every day to express emotions. This will strengthen the love affair. Single male natives will be happy to meet someone. Married females need to keep a watch on their spouse to save their marital life.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful about the targets. You may require working additional hours. There will also be tremors related to egos at the workplace. You will travel a lot this week, and IT professionals may even visit the client's office abroad. Traders will see good returns while dealing with textiles, electronics, automobiles, fashion accessories, and construction materials. New interview calls will come in. Those who are in government jobs may expect a change in location.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Some females will prefer the first part of the week to donate money to charity, while professionals can expect a hike in salary. You will repay a loan, while the second half of the week is good for donating to charity. A sibling may ask for financial assistance, and you may provide it. However, before you part with a large amount, ensure it will be paid back. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds and making smart expansion plans.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Health issues may come up. You need to maintain a balance between office and personal life. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues, but things will be settled down in a short time. Some children will develop bruises while playing. Stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Instead, include proteins and leafy vegetables in the diet.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)