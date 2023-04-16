Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, April 16-22, 2023 predicts a fabulous week

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 16, 2023

Read Capricorn Weekly horoscope for April 16-22, 2023 to know your weekly astrological predictions. Money can be a problem for businessmen this week.

Weekly horoscope prediction says, a fabulous week is waiting ahead for you

A robust relationship is the highlight of the week. This complements a successful professional life backed by satisfying financial status. Read for more

Your romantic life would be great this week and at the office despite the challenges you’ll perform brilliantly. The health would be good and there won’t be finance complaints as well.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Weekly

Fortunately, your love life will be awesome this week. You both will love each other’s company. No serious issue would erupt between you guys. And ensure you do not act as loose cannons at the furious moments which may cause serious consequences. Those who are single would be happy to know that a love affair is in the air. You may realize it by midweek and may get a proposal by next week. Married females have higher chances of getting pregnant.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Weekly

Office politics may drain your morale this week. However, your performance would win accolades. Those who are in the insurance, banking, finance, and customer care departments need to be polite to customers and otherwise would be accountable for business loss. Junior professionals should ensure to be in the good book of team leaders or managers. Doctors, nurses, and paramedics will have a tough time in the first half of the week. Job seekers may also find a good job before the weekend. Businessmen can confidently sign agreements with new partners and can also launch new ventures.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Weekly

Money can be a problem for businessmen this week. There can be issues related to foreign funds and you may have to work really hard to release the funds. Some professionals may receive appraisal which would enhance their wealth. Prosperity will be there and this may help you buy jewelry, a vehicle, a scooter, and property. You may also consider investments in stock and trade that may further augment the wealth.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Weekly

Health can be a major factor in weekly predictions. There will be frequent issues related to breathing, digestion, and lungs. Some natives should be thoroughly checked by a doctor. Mental health would be in a fix as the office pressure would eat your personal time. Keep a balance between office and home to stay mentally healthy for a long time.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope capricorn
