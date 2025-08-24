Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, August 24-30, 2025: Time to prepare a proper monetary plan

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 05:08 am IST

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: Look for more options to give the best results in love and a job.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in discipline

Resolve romance-related issues with utmost care. Do not compromise on professional targets and handle wealth diligently. Your health is also good this week.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Look for more options to give the best results in love and a job. Ensure you control the expenditure and prepare a proper monetary plan. Health is also good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Stay happy with your lover this week. Avoid confrontations of all sorts and ensure no clash goes beyond control. You may introduce the lover to the family for approval, while some females will go back to the ex-lover, which can bring issues in the current love affair. Single females may also receive a proposal from an unexpected person this week. Married females should also keep a watch on the activities of their spouse to save the marital relationship.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

You need to be innovative in projects, and out-of-the-box ideas will help you stand out in team projects and assignments. IT, healthcare, architecture, design, animation, aviation, sales, and law professionals will have a tight schedule but a productive one. Those who want to quit their job can update their profile on a job website. Handle the work pressure on a positive note. Entrepreneurs will receive high profits, and job seekers will have a fortune waiting. Students should also put in efforts to clear the examinations this week.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in, and you may also consider renovating the house. Go ahead with a vacation plan or buy electronic gadgets for the home. You may also consider buying luxury items. Businessmen will find good sources to invest, but they should study the market and ensure they are making the right decision. Some females will have monetary issues within the family.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

No serious health issues will hurt you. However, it is good to maintain a balanced office and personal life. Cut down the consumption of fat and ensure you have a balanced diet rich in nutrients and proteins. Those who are on vacation must have a medical kit ready by the side. You may spend more time with people who have a positive attitude. Females who have cardiac issues must consult a doctor immediately.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, August 24-30, 2025: Time to prepare a proper monetary plan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On