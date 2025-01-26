Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, January 26- February 1, 2025 advices buying property

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, every risk in an opportunity Handle the relationship issues to keep the romance going. Keep the professional life productive and active. Prosperity permits smart decisions this week. Capricorn Weekly Horoscope January 26- February 1, 2025: Wealth will be at your side and no major medical issues will also affect your routine life.

Settle the chaos in the love affair and devote more time to the partner. Take up new tasks to give the best results in work. Wealth will be at your side and no major medical issues will also affect your routine life.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Stay calm even at tense moments as you need to save the relationship. However, some females will find the relationship to be toxic, and coming out of it will be the best idea. The second half of the week is best to discuss things and settle forever. You can plan a vacation, probably to a hill station. Fortunate females will have the marriage fixed with the over this week. Married persons need to avoid the interference of a third person this week.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

You should not compromise on ethics at work. This may create issues this week. Healthcare professionals as well as lawyers will handle cases that will invite public attention. Those who want to quit the job can update their profile on a job website. New calls will come in. Promotion and appraisal are also on the cards! Entrepreneurs will see chances to augment the trade and the second part of the week is also best to launch new ventures.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

The first part of the week is good for resolving a property-related dispute with siblings. You may consider clearing all pending dues while females will prefer buying jewelry. You can also consider investments in speculative business. Businessmen will see opportunities to make new contracts and this also promises unhindered inflow of wealth. The last part of the week is also good for buying property.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have chest-related ailments should be careful as minor complications may arise. Avoid adventure sports including underwater activities as minor injuries may happen. Diabetic Capricorns need to be careful about their health. Skip aerated drinks for healthy juices. You may also have breathing issues this week. Females may complain about gynecological issues.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

