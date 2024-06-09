Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, June 9-15, 2024 predicts fortune in stock trade
Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for June 9-15, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Look for positive moments in love and professional life.
Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, No risk poses a threat to you
Look for positive moments in love and professional life. Wealth will come in and take proper precautions to stay wealthy. Health is also good this week.
Cut down personal egos for a happy relationship. New challenges at a job will make you stronger. Your health may have minor troubles but they won’t be serious.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
Your love life will see many positive moments this week. A proposal will be accepted by the crush while females will receive more than one proposal. Plan a vacation this weekend or introduce the lover to the family to get approval. Restrict the interference of a third person in the relationship which can lead to chaos. Married females may have trouble at home and this should be discussed with the spouse to stay happy.
Capricorn career Horoscope This Week
No major professional issue will hamper the week. However, you should also be more productive. Some professionals will travel for job reasons and perhaps to even places abroad. Female Capricorns who are managers may have trouble from within the team but you may overcome this crisis with discipline. Businessmen will find success in signing new partnerships which will help raise funds for business expansions. Those who want to switch the job may submit a letter of resignation as the week begins and they will join a new one within a day or two.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will not be an issue as funds will flow in from different sources. Businessmen will see opportunities to make new contracts and this also promises unhindered inflow of wealth. The last part of the week is also good for buying property. You may also receive some funds from clients abroad which will loosen the financial trouble. Capricorns can also try their fortune in stock trade, and speculative business.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
Be careful while you lift heavy objects or while using sharp objects. You may develop skin-related allergies. Females may complain about migraine or gynecological issues while you also need to be careful to keep office pressure out of the home. Pregnant females must avoid riding a scooter or engaging in adventure sports.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
