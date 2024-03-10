Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, March 10-16, 2024 predicts business ventures

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You love troubled water as it thrills Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, March 10-16, 2024. Plan a romantic dinner or vacation. You may also surprise the partner with gifts.

Be positive in attitude & this works out in both personal & professional life. Be creative at meetings. Minor health issues may exist but you may overcome them.

Look for more opportunities at the job to prove your mettle. Have a good time in love. Prosperity helps in smart monetary decisions. But health can give you trouble.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Talk freely with the lover and do not hesitate to express your feelings. You will see many joyous moments. Plan a romantic dinner or vacation. You may also surprise the partner with gifts. Discuss with parents about marriage and also introduce the lover in the part of the week. Some love affairs which were on the verge of break-up will come back to normal track by the middle of the week.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Be ready to multitask as the responsibilities at the workplace demand it. Your attitude is crucial in team meetings and also be ready with alternative ideas while having interactions with clients. Some Capricorns will travel or visit the client's office. Healthcare, banking, IT, designing, automobile, and hospitality professionals will see opportunities to relocate abroad for jobs. Businessmen can confidently launch new ventures and success will follow. Students who have examinations should pay more attention to their studies.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

You can consider donating money to charity as there will be prosperity in life. If you are working somewhere, consider changing the job as there will be an increase in your salary. Female natives will resolve issues related to property with a sibling while seniors can divide the wealth among the children. You should also keep aside an amount for contribution as a celebration is going to happen within the family.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful about your health. Minor chest-related issues will be there and you should also quit both alcohol and tobacco. Females whore pregnant should avoid adventure activities. Some Capricorns will develop depression or stress-related issues. Spend more time with people with a positive attitude. Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy. Do regular health check-ups to ensure your body is in good condition.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857