Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, May 18-24, 2025 predicts a good partnership

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Never disappoint the people around you. Overcome professional issues at the workplace. You will also obtain better results in the relationship. Prefer safe financial investments. Health is good. Capricorn Weekly Horoscope from May 18-24, 2025: Financially you are good and your health will also give you many positive moments.(Freepik)

Settle the professional issues to obtain the best results. You may also be fortunate in terms of romance. Financially you are good and your health will also give you many positive moments.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful while making statements and some words or phrases may upset the lover. This can even lead to a breakup. An office romance may bring out troubles this week as your spouse will catch you red-handed. Single natives will fall in love this week as the stars of romance are stronger and you may propose to get a positive response. Those who are traveling need to connect with their lover over the call and express emotions.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Work diligently to obtain the best results at the workplace. Your commitment will invite the attention of the management who will also appreciate your efforts through promotions or additional responsibilities. If you are into automobiles or machines, new options will come up to prove your proficiency. Banking, marketing, human resources, IT, finance, design, and media professionals may be happy to obtain better career results. Some traders will also take the business to new areas.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Your personal life would need finance this week and ensure you have enough in the coffers. Some investments may not bring expected results but you may buy a new property or sell one. You will also win a financial dispute with a sibling. Consider expanding business to new territories. A good partnership with a financial advising company can help you make smart monetary decisions.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on the lifestyle and ensure there is a balance between the office and personal life.

You may also join a yoga session or gym to stay mentally healthy. Those who are suffering from hypertension should also be extra careful. You should also be careful about your diet. You may give up junk food and replace it with vegetables, sprouts, and fruits to stay healthy. Though you may be passionate about sweets, avoiding it will be the best for your health.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

