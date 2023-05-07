Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, May 7-13, 2023 predicts peak achievements

Weekly horoscope prediction says, time to Shine! Capricorn Weekly Horoscope, May 7-13, 2023: This week brings in opportunities to take the leap of faith and reach greater heights of success.

It’s time to go above and beyond as the universe provides extra support for the ambitious Capricorn this week! With potential of improved health, financial and career successes, you may be busy but you’ll feel blessed and exhilarated in all areas.

﻿This week brings in opportunities to take the leap of faith and reach greater heights of success. The alignment of the stars is particularly favorable and the planets bring in extra power, inspiration and motivation to fuel your journey. Now is the time to keep your mind open and take full advantage of these incredible benefits and progress even further in every sphere of your life.

Capricorns Love Horoscope This Week:

With romance taking off, you could finally receive that special somebody into your heart. Showing compassion and appreciation will work in your favor and allow your partner to reach the deeper and meaningful aspects of love. Instead of nit-picking and stressing over every small issue, take a chill pill and practice peace. Trust your inner instincts and open up the flow of conversation to foster deeper understanding.

﻿

Capricorns Career Horoscope This Week:

Career pursuits could be significantly better with renewed focus and energy to enhance your current status. Focus on setting more achievable goals and learning from the knowledge around you. Having more clarity about your next steps and never backing down in times of stress will work in your favor. Adaptability is key for all sorts of successes, so you should be aware of any signs to make sure you never miss out on an opportunity.

﻿

Capricorns Money Horoscope This Week:

This is a great time to ensure that your finances are all in order. Take an overall look and assess where you can tighten your purse strings and invest where needed. Improving your financial budgeting will lead you to a comfortable lifestyle and future investment plans. Evaluating options and maintaining healthy investment portfolio could be greatly rewarding, if managed appropriately.

﻿

Capricorns Health Horoscope This Week:

With the supportive stars aligned, this week provides opportunities to boost your physical, mental and emotional well being. Practicing mindful activities will be beneficial and provide you a healthier lifestyle. Spend some time outdoors and soak in the sun. Setting an exercise routine and going on an adventurous journey is ideal to channel your energies and relieve stress. Make sure you give your body some well deserved rest.

﻿

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

