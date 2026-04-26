Weekly Horoscope for April 26-May 2, 2026: The week brings a chance to correct old patterns and move forward

The week opens with the Sun in Taurus asking for steadier choices, while Mercury in Aries keeps speech direct. Mercury square Jupiter can stretch promises and expectations, so many people may need to pause before reacting. Aries might need to work on their timing. Gemini may need to reduce scattered thinking. Sagittarius may need facts behind confidence. Pisces may need clearer words before trusting a soft feeling fully.

Horoscope Weekly: Read your astrological prediction for April 26-May 1, 2026(Canva)

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Venus in Gemini gives relationships and social life lighter. Venus sextile Neptune can soften hearts early in the week, while Venus trine Pluto later brings more depth to attraction, trust, and hidden emotions. The Scorpio Full Moon on 1 May becomes the week’s turning point. It can reveal what has been avoided in love, shared money, and emotional life. It's not about fear, it's about honest correction.

Also Read May 2026 Horoscope: A US tarot reader shares the monthly predictions for each zodiac sign

Career Horoscope of all signs

At work, the week favours clarity over speed. Aries and Leo should not make decisions based on pride or pressure. Gemini may have to deal with messages, meetings, or instructions that come quickly, so it's important to be clear in writing. Virgo may need to check documents, deadlines, or figures carefully. Sagittarius can get good results when a big plan is supported by structure.

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{{^usCountry}} Taurus, Capricorn, and Cancer benefit from steady responsibilities and realistic timelines. Scorpio may need to handle a private work concern or power equation with maturity. Libra may gain through cleaner agreements with colleagues, clients, or partners. Aquarius can use new ideas well, especially in teams, technology, or planning. Students should revise according to their actual weak areas rather than forcing one method everywhere. Money Horoscope for all signs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taurus, Capricorn, and Cancer benefit from steady responsibilities and realistic timelines. Scorpio may need to handle a private work concern or power equation with maturity. Libra may gain through cleaner agreements with colleagues, clients, or partners. Aquarius can use new ideas well, especially in teams, technology, or planning. Students should revise according to their actual weak areas rather than forcing one method everywhere. Money Horoscope for all signs {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Money needs mindful handling because Venus in Gemini can make small expenses feel harmless, while Mercury square Jupiter may encourage overestimation. Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius should avoid quick spending or rushed trading. Leo may need to separate useful spending from display. Aquarius should review gadgets, tools, subscriptions, and future-facing purchases before paying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Money needs mindful handling because Venus in Gemini can make small expenses feel harmless, while Mercury square Jupiter may encourage overestimation. Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius should avoid quick spending or rushed trading. Leo may need to separate useful spending from display. Aquarius should review gadgets, tools, subscriptions, and future-facing purchases before paying. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Taurus and Scorpio should watch shared money, pending dues, loans, taxes, or emotional spending as the Scorpio Full Moon can bring hidden financial matters forward. Virgo may notice leakages through renewals, service charges, or missed entries. Cancer may spend on home, family, or comfort. Pisces should avoid helping financially out of guilt. Libra needs transparency in shared costs, while Capricorn benefits from slow planning. Love Horoscope for all signs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taurus and Scorpio should watch shared money, pending dues, loans, taxes, or emotional spending as the Scorpio Full Moon can bring hidden financial matters forward. Virgo may notice leakages through renewals, service charges, or missed entries. Cancer may spend on home, family, or comfort. Pisces should avoid helping financially out of guilt. Libra needs transparency in shared costs, while Capricorn benefits from slow planning. Love Horoscope for all signs {{/usCountry}}

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Love may begin with words, humour, and curiosity, but the week does not stay shallow. Venus in Gemini encourages conversation, while Venus trine Pluto can make certain bonds feel more intense or truthful. Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius may find one exchange becoming meaningful. Taurus and Scorpio may need honesty around trust and effort.

Aries should not turn hurt pride into sharp speech. Cancer and Pisces may feel more than they reveal. Leo may need simple warmth. Virgo should avoid managing someone else’s emotional life in the name of care. Sagittarius may hear something important once they stop defending freedom so quickly. Capricorn may show loyalty through actions, but affection also needs words.

Health Horoscope for all signs

The body may respond strongly to mental pressure. Aries may feel heat or restlessness if anger stays active. Gemini may need digital breaks because too much information can disturb sleep and focus. Virgo may carry strain through digestion, posture, or overthinking. Sagittarius may feel scattered if the body keeps chasing the mind’s plans. Aquarius should watch screen fatigue and nervous tension.

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Taurus and Capricorn improve through routine, regular meals, and calmer evenings. Cancer and Pisces may feel emotional strain through sleep or digestion. Leo may need rest behind the confident outer face. Libra should not ignore discomfort just to keep peace. Scorpio may hold tension inward around the Full Moon, so release should be gentle and steady.

Advice for the week for all signs

This week works best when words are chosen carefully and feelings are not pushed under routine. The Scorpio Full Moon can show what needs attention, but it also gives every sign a chance to respond with maturity. Some signs need honesty, some need restraint, and some need practical correction. Once the real issue is named, the week feels easier.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ishita Kotiya ...Read More Ishita Kotiya, popularly known as “IshK Aura” on her astrology and tarot platform, is a Psychologist, Astrologer, and Holistic Life Strategist known for integrating psychological insight with predictive astrology and intuitive sciences. Holding a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology, she specializes in emotional trauma, relationship dynamics, and behavioral patterns, bringing a rare clinical depth to her astrological interpretations. Her work bridges evidence-based psychology with traditional astrological frameworks, enabling her to offer guidance that is both insightful and practically applicable. With over 10 years of experience in Tarot, Astrology, occult sciences, Reiki, and other intuitive healing modalities, Ishita has worked extensively in the spiritual and healing space, developing a multidimensional approach to guidance and transformation. In addition to astrology, she is a Certified Life Coach, Master Spiritual Life Coach, and a practitioner of Pranic Healing and Reiki. She also holds certifications in Body Language Analysis (Levels 1 and 2) with a focus on criminology. As astrologers never stop being students, she continues to deepen her study in health astrology and predictive astrology as she evolves in her practice. Read Less

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