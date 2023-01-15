Weekly Horoscope Gemini, 15-21 January 2023: Property gains on the cards

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This week is going to be wonderful for Gemini natives. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, in some companies, the most dedicated workers are recognized with trophies. If your financial situation appears to be stable, now could be an excellent time to make risky investments. There's a chance you'll get a financial windfall from somewhere you didn't expect. This week is the time to exercise caution in your tone and words around your significant other. Your partner could be severely wounded by any number of disrespectful comments you make. The goings-on at home appears to be tranquil. It's possible that having kids around increases the joy and cosiness at home. Depending on your condition, medical attention may be necessary. Relax and enjoy some downtime. In order to lift your spirits and relieve stress, you can also arrange a trip. It could be a good time to travel as well. Gains from dealing with property issues are likely to be substantial. Exam performance among students is not guaranteed.

Gemini Finance This Week

The state of your finances appears to be stable, Gemini. You can also settle past-due bills. Your readiness to launch a new enterprise may finally be at hand. Expenses are rising faster than income, but help may be on the way this week.

Gemini Family This Week

Geminis may help out at home by assisting with mundane tasks, which will make their loved ones happy. Pursuing a pastime can also be a great way to de-stress. The antics of kids might keep you amused for a while.

Gemini Career This Week

Geminis are known to be highly adaptable, and this versatility can be seen in the way they discharge their professional duties. Always be positive, and encourage your company to take calculated risks. There is hope for a raise in your status.

Gemini Health This Week

Your work schedule's irregularity could harm your physical and mental well-being. You may have trouble sleeping and feel exhausted all the time. Your health and fitness level may be restored and maintained with a consistent exercise routine, adequate rest, and a healthy diet.

Gemini Love Life This Week

There may be a sense that adjustments need to be made to a relationship this week due to the vibes. Take some time to reflect on what is triggering these emotions, and then act accordingly.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

