Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Gemini, 15-21 January 2023: Property gains on the cards

Weekly Horoscope Gemini, 15-21 January 2023: Property gains on the cards

horoscope
Updated on Jan 15, 2023 09:04 AM IST

Horoscope Weekly for January 15-21 to read the daily astrological prediction for Gemini. If your financial situation appears to be stable, now could be an excellent time to make risky investments.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope for January 15 to 21, 2023: This week is going to be wonderful for Gemini natives.
Gemini Weekly Horoscope for January 15 to 21, 2023: This week is going to be wonderful for Gemini natives.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This week is going to be wonderful for Gemini natives. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, in some companies, the most dedicated workers are recognized with trophies. If your financial situation appears to be stable, now could be an excellent time to make risky investments. There's a chance you'll get a financial windfall from somewhere you didn't expect. This week is the time to exercise caution in your tone and words around your significant other. Your partner could be severely wounded by any number of disrespectful comments you make. The goings-on at home appears to be tranquil. It's possible that having kids around increases the joy and cosiness at home. Depending on your condition, medical attention may be necessary. Relax and enjoy some downtime. In order to lift your spirits and relieve stress, you can also arrange a trip. It could be a good time to travel as well. Gains from dealing with property issues are likely to be substantial. Exam performance among students is not guaranteed.

Also Read Horoscope Today

Gemini Finance This Week

The state of your finances appears to be stable, Gemini. You can also settle past-due bills. Your readiness to launch a new enterprise may finally be at hand. Expenses are rising faster than income, but help may be on the way this week.

Gemini Family This Week

Geminis may help out at home by assisting with mundane tasks, which will make their loved ones happy. Pursuing a pastime can also be a great way to de-stress. The antics of kids might keep you amused for a while.

Gemini Career This Week

Geminis are known to be highly adaptable, and this versatility can be seen in the way they discharge their professional duties. Always be positive, and encourage your company to take calculated risks. There is hope for a raise in your status.

Gemini Health This Week

Your work schedule's irregularity could harm your physical and mental well-being. You may have trouble sleeping and feel exhausted all the time. Your health and fitness level may be restored and maintained with a consistent exercise routine, adequate rest, and a healthy diet.

Gemini Love Life This Week

There may be a sense that adjustments need to be made to a relationship this week due to the vibes. Take some time to reflect on what is triggering these emotions, and then act accordingly.

Also Read Love Horoscope Today

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope gemini horoscope today + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope gemini horoscope today + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out