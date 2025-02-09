Weekly Horoscope Gemini, February 9-15, 2025 predicts good returns for traders

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you never fail to meet the word. Gemini Weekly Horoscope February 9 to 12, 2025: Consider taking up new responsibilities at work.

The relationship demands more attention and care. Consider taking up new responsibilities at work. Your health is perfect but do not compromise on lifestyle.

You need to settle the tremors in the love affair to stay happy this week. Professional success will add value to the week while minor financial troubles will exist. Your medical health will be good.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

The first part of the week is good for making serious decisions on the relationship. You may spend more time together and indulge in romantic activities that will also strengthen the relationship. Pick the second part of the week to resolve the issues of the past. Single females can expect a proposal at work or at an event. Marital discords may disturb a few natives but ensure you troubleshoot every issue before it grows. Take things positively and you’ll see the love life blooming.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Keep the official life calm and productive. Do not let office politics impact productivity and ensure you stay away from controversies at the workplace. Government officers, healthcare professionals, armed persons, and legal professionals should not bow down to pressure. Your performance will have many backers at the office. Traders will see good returns and entrepreneurs looking for options to expand the trade to new territories will be successful.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may come up in the first part of the week but normal life will be unaffected. You may go ahead with the idea of buying electronic appliances and even a car. The week is good for investment in stock and speculative business. Online lottery will also bring in income this week. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for trade expansions. Some traders will face tax-related issues in the second part of the week.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Keep your lifestyle intact and balanced. Do not bring office pressure to your home this week. You must also be careful about your diet. Skip anything junk and instead have more vitamins, nutrients, and proteins. Those with a history of lung and kidney ailments can have medical troubles by the weekend. A thorough health test will be a good option for senior persons.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)