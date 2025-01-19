Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Gemini, January 19-25, 2025 predicts academic success

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 19, 2025 04:02 AM IST

Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, January 19-25, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Students will clear the examinations this week.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in morals

Excel is both in love and profession.Additional professional responsibilities help you prove your professional mettle. You also have good health this week.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope January 19 to 25, 2025: Your health is good this week.
Gemini Weekly Horoscope January 19 to 25, 2025: Your health is good this week.

Love unconditionally and your partner will recognize your feelings. Your professional life will be packed & chaotic. Ensure you handle wealth diligently. Your health is good this week.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Despite minor tremors in the first part of the week, you will be happy spending time with your lover. You can be caring and this will make the love affair more romantic. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of parents. Single Gemini natives may also fall in love. Married females must be careful while having a relationship with the ex-lover as this may put the marital life in danger. The second part of the week is good for a romantic vacation.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Be sensible while interacting with clients and do not lose temper while at team meetings. You may need to spend extra hours at the office but that will also help you gain prominence at the workplace. Some additional tasks will come up and the management or seniors trust your potential. Those who are not happy with the organization and its atmosphere can consider quitting it and updating their profile on a job website. Students will clear the examinations this week.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may be there. It is good to have control over the expenditure. The returns from previous investments may not meet the expectations. You may also require helping a sibling this week. Despite minor challenges in the first part of the week, you will succeed in selling off a property. A new vehicle will come to the house this week. Businessmen will sign new financial deals and promoters will help in raising funds.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

You will be happy to recover from previous ailments. However, some females will see skin-related infections, throat-related issues, and viral fever. This is a good time for surgery and those who have ailments will also find relief. Diabetic Gemini natives must be cautious about their diet.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On