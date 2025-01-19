Weekly Horoscope Gemini, January 19-25, 2025 predicts academic success

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in morals Excel is both in love and profession.Additional professional responsibilities help you prove your professional mettle. You also have good health this week. Gemini Weekly Horoscope January 19 to 25, 2025: Your health is good this week.

Love unconditionally and your partner will recognize your feelings. Your professional life will be packed & chaotic. Ensure you handle wealth diligently. Your health is good this week.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Despite minor tremors in the first part of the week, you will be happy spending time with your lover. You can be caring and this will make the love affair more romantic. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of parents. Single Gemini natives may also fall in love. Married females must be careful while having a relationship with the ex-lover as this may put the marital life in danger. The second part of the week is good for a romantic vacation.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Be sensible while interacting with clients and do not lose temper while at team meetings. You may need to spend extra hours at the office but that will also help you gain prominence at the workplace. Some additional tasks will come up and the management or seniors trust your potential. Those who are not happy with the organization and its atmosphere can consider quitting it and updating their profile on a job website. Students will clear the examinations this week.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may be there. It is good to have control over the expenditure. The returns from previous investments may not meet the expectations. You may also require helping a sibling this week. Despite minor challenges in the first part of the week, you will succeed in selling off a property. A new vehicle will come to the house this week. Businessmen will sign new financial deals and promoters will help in raising funds.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

You will be happy to recover from previous ailments. However, some females will see skin-related infections, throat-related issues, and viral fever. This is a good time for surgery and those who have ailments will also find relief. Diabetic Gemini natives must be cautious about their diet.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)