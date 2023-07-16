Weekly Horoscope Gemini, July 16-22, 2023 predicts good news in family

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, let your emotions fly

Resolve all issues in the love relationship. The official schedule will be busy & there will prosperity. The weekly horoscope also predicts good health for you.

Wait for many twists in the relationship that can either be good or bad. You will have opportunities to grow at the office. There will be prosperity and health will also be fair to you.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

There is love always around you. And this means you will not be deprived of romance this week. Be sincere in your approach and you’ll realize how stronger your relationship is. Single Gemini natives can expect to fall in love once again. Female natives have high chances to conceive and you need to be ready to welcome a new member to the family. Avoid arguments this week and provide proper personal space in life to make the partner feel comfortable.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Handle every professional responsibility with diligence. New joiners may have initial struggles at the workplace but things will get easier for you in the coming weeks. Always maintain a good rapport with the team members and avoid ego clashes that may hamper the environment. Your commitment will win accolades from clients. Some entrepreneurs will succeed in gaining new contracts and will also be successful in expanding their business to new locations including foreign ones.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Handle financial affairs smartly. Though you will have income from different sources, ensure you don’t waste money on luxury shopping. As money flows in, you would be tempted to spend high on luxury items. However, this needs to be stopped. Some Gemini natives will receive ancestral property which will make them prosperous. You may also provide financial assistance to a needy sibling or relative this week.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be good this week. And your diligent attention to diet and habits plays a major role. Continue healthy exercise and morning walks to stay physically fit. Those who have diabetes and hypertension will have issues by the mid of the week. Drink plenty of water and keep the office stress out of the office for proper mental health.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

