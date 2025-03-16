Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 16-22, 2025 predicts a robust relationship

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let emotions rule you Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, March 16-22, 2025: Have a week packed with romance.

Expect surprises in the love affair and ensure utmost dedication at work. There are options to enhance wealth while your health is also good this week.

Have a week packed with romance. Keep the professional life engaged and productive. No serious medical problems will trouble you and wealth will also come in from different sources.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the love life creative and productive this week. You may plan things that will keep you both excited. Provide personal space to the lover and do not impose your thoughts on the lover. This week, you may also introduce your partner to the family as you may get approval from elders. Talk more and give proper space to the partner to make the relationship robust. Stay away from extramarital affairs as they can be disastrous.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

The professional life will be productive and you will also require traveling for job reasons. A coworker may be unhappy over your growth and may also try creating issues for you. Overcome this crisis diplomatically. Healthcare, IT, hospitality, banking, architecture, and mechanical professionals will see opportunities abroad. Some clients will request especially for your service which will reflect your significance in the team. This is also the right time to start new business partnerships. There can also be situations where you will receive accolades from foreign clients.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of finance this week. As your long-pending dues will be cleared and a bank loan will get approved, you will be richer to spend as you wish. The second part of the week is good to buy electronic appliances and you may also consider settling a financial issue with friends. The second part of the week is good for investing in stock and speculative business. Businessmen will succeed in getting funds in foreign currency.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Though the general health is good, some natives will have migraine, body aches, asthma-related issues, and viral fever. Seniors may develop mental stress and sleep disorders. It is also good to join a gym or yoga session to maintain fitness. Skip sugar and also food items rich in oil and grease. Instead consume more vegetables and fruits.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)