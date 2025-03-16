Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 16-22, 2025 predicts a robust relationship

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 16, 2025 04:03 AM IST

Gemini Weekly Horoscope from March 16-22, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Talk more & give proper space to make the love relationship robust.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let emotions rule you

Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, March 16-22, 2025: Have a week packed with romance.
Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, March 16-22, 2025: Have a week packed with romance.

Expect surprises in the love affair and ensure utmost dedication at work. There are options to enhance wealth while your health is also good this week.

Have a week packed with romance. Keep the professional life engaged and productive. No serious medical problems will trouble you and wealth will also come in from different sources.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the love life creative and productive this week. You may plan things that will keep you both excited. Provide personal space to the lover and do not impose your thoughts on the lover. This week, you may also introduce your partner to the family as you may get approval from elders. Talk more and give proper space to the partner to make the relationship robust. Stay away from extramarital affairs as they can be disastrous.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

The professional life will be productive and you will also require traveling for job reasons. A coworker may be unhappy over your growth and may also try creating issues for you. Overcome this crisis diplomatically. Healthcare, IT, hospitality, banking, architecture, and mechanical professionals will see opportunities abroad. Some clients will request especially for your service which will reflect your significance in the team. This is also the right time to start new business partnerships. There can also be situations where you will receive accolades from foreign clients.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of finance this week. As your long-pending dues will be cleared and a bank loan will get approved, you will be richer to spend as you wish. The second part of the week is good to buy electronic appliances and you may also consider settling a financial issue with friends. The second part of the week is good for investing in stock and speculative business. Businessmen will succeed in getting funds in foreign currency.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Though the general health is good, some natives will have migraine, body aches, asthma-related issues, and viral fever. Seniors may develop mental stress and sleep disorders. It is also good to join a gym or yoga session to maintain fitness. Skip sugar and also food items rich in oil and grease. Instead consume more vegetables and fruits.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

