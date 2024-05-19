 Weekly Horoscope Gemini, May 19-24, 2024 predicts fortune in business soon | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Weekly Horoscope Gemini, May 19-24, 2024 predicts fortune in business soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 19, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini weekly horoscope for May 19-25, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Resolve the issues in the love affair with a mature attitude.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Make an effort to resolve the mystery surrounding the life

Weekly Horoscope Gemini, May 19-24, 2024. A busy office schedule will also provide many career growth opportunities.
Weekly Horoscope Gemini, May 19-24, 2024. A busy office schedule will also provide many career growth opportunities.

This week, the romantic relationship will be stronger. Be professional and succeed in assignments. Both prosperity and a healthy life are also takeaways.

Resolve the issues in the love affair with a mature attitude. A busy office schedule will also provide many career growth opportunities. Financially you will be good and no serious medical issue will also trouble you.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

No major love-related issue will come up. Resolve the troubles of the past and devote more time to the relationship. Some love affairs will have opposition from parents but convince them to take the love affair to the next level. You may plan a romantic weekend. You may have a new member in the family. Single Libras can also expect to meet someone special in the first half of the week. Keep ego out of the love affair to stay happy together.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional schedule is highly packed and you are expected to accomplish major tasks that may bring in fortune for the company. Your discipline will win accolades at work. New assignments will require you to travel even to foreign destinations. Some healthcare professionals will handle complicated cases. Those who want to switch the job may submit a letter of resignation as the week begins and they will join a new one within a day or two.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

It is good to have a proper financial plan and guidance to invest in the speculative business. You will also resolve an old financial dispute with the sibling. Wealth will come in from plenty of sources including property and previous investments. You may consider investment in the speculative business as well as the stock market. However, do not try the online lottery as this will not bring in good results. This is also a good time to repair the home.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be intact and no serious health issues will disturb you. Try to munch on healthy and baked snacks and stay away from deep-fried snacks. You can also make your own version of healthy snacks. Those who drive a four-wheeler should be careful. Avoid alcohol and tobacco this week and drink plenty of water.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Live Score
