Weekly Horoscope Gemini, May 19-24, 2024 predicts fortune in business soon

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Make an effort to resolve the mystery surrounding the life Weekly Horoscope Gemini, May 19-24, 2024. A busy office schedule will also provide many career growth opportunities.

This week, the romantic relationship will be stronger. Be professional and succeed in assignments. Both prosperity and a healthy life are also takeaways.

Resolve the issues in the love affair with a mature attitude. A busy office schedule will also provide many career growth opportunities. Financially you will be good and no serious medical issue will also trouble you.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

No major love-related issue will come up. Resolve the troubles of the past and devote more time to the relationship. Some love affairs will have opposition from parents but convince them to take the love affair to the next level. You may plan a romantic weekend. You may have a new member in the family. Single Libras can also expect to meet someone special in the first half of the week. Keep ego out of the love affair to stay happy together.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional schedule is highly packed and you are expected to accomplish major tasks that may bring in fortune for the company. Your discipline will win accolades at work. New assignments will require you to travel even to foreign destinations. Some healthcare professionals will handle complicated cases. Those who want to switch the job may submit a letter of resignation as the week begins and they will join a new one within a day or two.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

It is good to have a proper financial plan and guidance to invest in the speculative business. You will also resolve an old financial dispute with the sibling. Wealth will come in from plenty of sources including property and previous investments. You may consider investment in the speculative business as well as the stock market. However, do not try the online lottery as this will not bring in good results. This is also a good time to repair the home.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be intact and no serious health issues will disturb you. Try to munch on healthy and baked snacks and stay away from deep-fried snacks. You can also make your own version of healthy snacks. Those who drive a four-wheeler should be careful. Avoid alcohol and tobacco this week and drink plenty of water.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)