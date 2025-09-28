Search
Sun, Sept 28, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Gemini, September 28-October 4, 2025: Future investment tips are foreseen

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 05:43 am IST

Gemini Weekly Horoscope: Go for safer monetary investments, and health is good.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, stay back in the tough time

Overcome the tense moments in the love affair and ensure you also take up crucial tasks at the office. Go for safer monetary investments, and health is good.

Be tolerant and patient in your love life to resolve the existing crisis. Utilize the opportunities at the workplace for career growth. Financial success is baked by good health this week.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

The relationship may have issues this week. Avoid discussing old, unpleasant issues in the relationship, and do not open up the healed wounds. You should also be careful about the words and statements, especially while on a vacation. Your lover may misinterpret them, leading to chaos. Married females may conceive this week, and you can also be serious about expanding the family. You may meet up with the ex-flame and may also reconcile.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Do not let emotions rule you, and instead utilize your knowledge and experience in finalizing things at the office. While professionally, you are fortunate this week, be careful while making major investment decisions, especially abroad. You may also clear job interviews, while some females will be under stress due to office politics. Traders will see good returns while dealing with textiles, electronics, automobiles, fashion accessories, and construction materials. Students waiting for admission at foreign universities may expect positive news.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

You need to have a proper financial plan. Despite the robust financial status, you will be in trouble with unexpected expenditure. There will be requirements in the family, and you are expected to contribute. Be ready to spend on a legal issue. A sibling or a friend would face a financial dispute, and you would need to lend an amount to help.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

No serious medical issues will come up. You will be good to go on a vacation. However, those who have a history of cardiac illness should avoid mountain climbing or underwater activities. Avoid lifting heavy objects in the first part of the week. Some children may also miss school due to viral fever, sore throat, and digestive issues.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

