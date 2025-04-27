Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Leo, April 27- May 3, 2025 predicts new romantic affairs

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 27, 2025 04:04 AM IST

Leo Weekly Horoscope from April 27- May 3, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Single natives will be successful in finding true love.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Continue being sincere in your dealings

Have a productive and creative week in terms of love and job. Opt for safe financial decisions that help you augment your prosperity. Your health is also fine.

Leo Weekly Horoscope from April 27- May 3, 2025: No major health issues will also hurt you.(Freepik)
Leo Weekly Horoscope from April 27- May 3, 2025: No major health issues will also hurt you.(Freepik)

Opt for safe financial decisions. Your love affair is also productive. Take up new responsibilities at work to obtain positive results. No major health issues will also hurt you.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Stay close to the lover and ensure you provide care and affection. Ensure no third person is involved in the relationship. You will resolve the past problems with the ex-lover and rekindle the affair which may be dangerous for married natives. Introduce your partner to the family as you may get approval from elders. The first part of the week is also good to take a call on marriage while single natives will be successful in finding true love.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Work on new assignments that will also keep you busy. You can expect a hike in salary and new responsibilities will also come in. Bankers, accountants, academicians, lawyers, designers, and botanists will have a productive week where they will see good professional results. Healthcare and IT professionals can make efforts to relocate abroad for jobs. Entrepreneurs may be successful in signing new business deals that may prosper your business. Students looking for options for higher studies will have happy news.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Some minor financial issues may be there but you will be successful in buying or selling properties. Consider settling monetary issues involving a friend or a sibling. A speculative business is a good option to invest but you need to learn about it to be successful. Senior natives must have funds to meet medical expenses this week. Businessmen will be happy to launch ventures as funds will come in through partnerships.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff. You should also join a gym to stay healthy. Avoid lifting heavy objects above the head and ensure you also skip both alcohol and tobacco that may seriously impact the health in the long run.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
