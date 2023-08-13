Weekly Horoscope Leo, August 13 -19, 2023 predicts romance and adventure

Leo – 23rd July to 22nd August

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Rise and Roar

This week is all about self-reflection and harnessing your inner lion energy to make big moves. Trust your instincts and let your roar be heard, Leo.

The stars are aligning for Leo this week, giving you a surge of confidence and courage to pursue your dreams. It’s a time to tap into your inner strength and trust your intuition, even if it means stepping outside of your comfort zone. Whether you’re starting a new project, seeking a promotion, or taking a chance on love, this is the time to seize the day and let your fiery passion shine through.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week:

Your charisma and charm are in full force this week, Leo, making you a magnet for romance and adventure. If you’re single, don’t be afraid to put yourself out there and try new things – someone special could be waiting around the corner. If you’re in a relationship, make sure to prioritize communication and honesty, as misunderstandings could arise.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week:

Your hard work and determination are paying off this week, Leo. If you’ve been eyeing a promotion or career change, now is the time to go for it. Don’t be afraid to take on new challenges or ask for help from coworkers or mentors. However, be mindful of burnout and take time to rest and recharge.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week:

Financial gains are on the horizon, Leo, but be cautious not to overspend or make impulsive decisions. Make a plan for your money and stick to it, while also keeping an eye out for potential investments or side hustles.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week:

Your physical health is linked to your emotional wellbeing this week, Leo. Make sure to prioritize self-care and listen to your body’s needs. Incorporate stress-relief practices like meditation or yoga into your routine to stay balanced. Remember, taking care of yourself is key to harnessing your inner lion energy.

﻿Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

