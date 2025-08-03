Weekly Horoscope Leo, August 3-9 2025: A romantic week

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, bold Leadership Guides You Toward Bright Opportunities Your confidence radiates, attracting positive attention from peers. Creative ideas spark enthusiasm, encouraging bold choices while you stay mindful of friends’ needs and personal boundaries. Leo Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

This week champions your natural leadership as you navigate social and professional arenas. Enthusiasm fuels creative pursuits, and clear communication strengthens trust. Be considerate of others’ opinions to maintain harmony.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Loving interactions sparkle under your warm aura this week. Shared laughter and honest dialogue deepen connections with partners. If single, showcase your authentic self at social events or online; someone genuine may respond to your charisma. Couples benefit from planning a fun outing or heartfelt note to reaffirm dedication. Avoid taking loved ones for granted by offering attentive gestures. Remember, kindness fuels intimacy, so nurture emotional bonds with thoughtful words and supportive actions daily consistently.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Your ambitious spirit energizes professional tasks, prompting you to take the lead on key projects. Team members admire your confidence and clear guidance. Seek collaboration when challenges arise; shared skills boost efficiency. Updating your schedule to include detailed planning reduces stress. Be open to training or new tools that streamline processes. Stay proactive by setting realistic goals and regularly tracking progress. A positive attitude inspires others and positions you for recognition or advancement this week.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Budgeting takes priority as you assess income streams and upcoming expenses. Unexpected costs may challenge your plans, so reserve a portion of savings. Research options before investing in ventures. Collaborating with advisors can clarify financial decisions. Consider adjusting subscription services or memberships that no longer serve your goals. Track spending daily to spot patterns.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Your vitality shines when you adopt balanced routines this week. Begin days with light stretching or gentle yoga to awaken muscles. Stay mindful of posture during tasks and alternate periods of work with brief rest. Nourish your body with whole foods and adequate hydration. Practice simple breathing exercises to reduce tension. Aim for consistent sleep patterns by setting a calming bedtime ritual.

﻿﻿Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)