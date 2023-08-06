Weekly Horoscope Leo, August 6-12, 2023 predicts good opportunities awaits

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, roaring with Passion

This week, your fiery spirit is set to shine bright! Get ready for a thrilling rollercoaster ride of emotions and opportunities. The cosmos has a surprise in store, urging you to unleash your creative prowess.

The stars are aligning in your favor, Leo! This week promises to be a cosmic spectacle, where your charm and charisma will leave a lasting impact on everyone you encounter. Embrace the unexpected with open arms, as thrilling opportunities await. Your passion and creativity will be on overdrive, allowing you to overcome any obstacles that come your way.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week:

Your magnetic aura will attract potential partners like moths to a flame. If you're already in a relationship, expect sparks to fly as you reignite the passion between you and your partner. Communication will be the key to strengthening your bond, so don't shy away from expressing your deepest desires.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week:

Your professional life is set to soar, as you tackle challenges with your natural grace and determination. This week, your creative ideas will be highly appreciated, and your colleagues will look up to you for guidance. Take charge of any leadership opportunities that come your way, as this is your time to shine. Be open to collaborating with others; teamwork will bring success.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week:

The cosmic energy brings favorable financial prospects for Leos. Your sound financial decisions will pay off, leading to increased stability and potential windfalls. However, be cautious not to overspend on frivolous indulgences. Invest in ventures you're passionate about and trust your instincts. If you've been contemplating a bold financial move, this is an excellent time to take the leap. The universe rewards bravery, so seize the opportunity to build your empire!

Leo Health Horoscope This Week:

Your physical and mental well-being are closely linked this week. Your fiery nature might lead to moments of restlessness and stress. Engage in regular physical activities to channel that energy positively. Meditation and mindfulness exercises will keep your mind centered and focused. Ensure you're getting enough rest and relaxation, as burning the candle at both ends might lead to fatigue.

﻿Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

