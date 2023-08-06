All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 6, 2023 (File Photo)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your good gestures will be reciprocated and help you to be in with those around you. Praise for good work done on the professional or academic front is in the pipeline for some. You will be able to achieve exactly what you had set out for. Distinct improvement is indicated in the health of those ailing.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Becoming body conscious is likely to do oodles of good to your image.

Someone’s achievement will get you into a celebratory mood. An invitation to a select gathering may be expected by some. Acquiring a property is possible for some. Travelling with family will be fun.

A change is coming your way and will prove most favorable.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Patch-up of two warring family members may seem impossible at this point in time. An invitation for a leisure trip that promises to be fun is in the pipeline. There is little chance of someone calling you back, so don’t get touchy about the issue. Judicious spending will prove a boon for your financial health.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Some of you can get serious about fitness and start an exercise regimen. Chances of making mistakes at work cannot be ruled out. An outing is on the cards. You may not get the advantage that you seek on the academic front, but you will manage. An excellent opportunity to earn some big bucks comes to you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Chances for an overseas trip materializing cannot be ruled out. Bargain pricing may tempt some to sign the dotted line on the property front. Atmosphere at home will be most peaceful and tranquil today. Competition is likely to increase on the professional front, so it is time to promote yourself in every possible way.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Good earnings and money from another source will help effectively counter high expenses. You are likely to commence an exercise regimen to come back in shape. A family youngster is likely to make you proud. A long journey is on the cards and will be without delays or hitches.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You will find family most supportive in whatever you are involved in. A great time is foreseen for those taking a break through a short vacation.

You may need to be in the right frame of mind in dealing with someone who is in emotional turmoil. Stress that had been building up regarding performance on the academic front is likely to dissipate, as you manage to fare well.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You are likely to become popular on the social front and take centre stage in a gathering. Family will help in putting you in a positive frame of mind. Someone’s company during a journey promise to make the trip enjoyable. Setting an example for others to follow will be your focus at work. You are likely to get the better of others in a competitive situation.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A shopping spree with friends is in the offing! You may become a pillar of strength for someone ailing in the family. Appreciation from those in your social circle is likely to give you a high. Good news at home may call for some small celebration. A property dispute is likely to be resolved amicably.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Health remains satisfactory through your efforts. Those travelling a long distance are likely to make good time. House owners will manage to find suitable tenants for renting out the premises. Previous investments promise to keep your bank balance in the pink of health. A marriage proposal for the eligible may send a wave of excitement in the household.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A new product introduced in the market is likely to sell like hotcakes. A child in the family may demand attention, so spare some quality time for him or her. Enjoying a day out with friends is indicated and will prove entertaining. Consult someone knowledgeable before you set off on a venture.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Those following a hectic schedule will find the family most supportive. Financially, you are likely to remain in a comfortable position. Organizing a party or a get-together may fall on your shoulders on the social front. You will enjoy the company of co-passengers in a journey.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON