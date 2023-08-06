Weekly Horoscope Taurus, August 6-12, 2023 predicts you'll be blessed with cosmic aurar

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, harness your Inner Strength and Conquer the Stars! This week, Taurus, you are blessed with a cosmic aura of determination and resilience. The universe is urging you to stay steadfast and focused on your goals. Trust your instincts, embrace change, and turn challenges into opportunities. Weekly Horoscope Cancer, August 6-12 2023: This week, Taurus, you are blessed with a cosmic aura of determination and resilience. (shutterstock)

Prepare for a week filled with energy and promise, Taurus. The alignment of celestial bodies offers you a chance to manifest your dreams. Stay grounded and allow your unwavering determination to guide you towards success. You may encounter obstacles, but view them as stepping stones on your journey to greatness.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week:

Love is in the air for you, Taurus! If you're single, expect exciting encounters and unexpected connections. Keep an open mind, as your soulmate could be just around the corner. For those already in a relationship, sparks will fly as passion intensifies. Take time to deepen your emotional bond and share your dreams with your partner. Together, you can conquer anything that comes your way.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week:

In the realm of work, your tenacity will shine bright. Your ability to tackle challenges head-on paves the way for new opportunities and recognition. Don't be afraid to take the lead and showcase your talents. A promotion or raise may be on the horizon. Nurturing professional relationships and seeking collaborations can lead to significant breakthroughs. Trust your instincts and make bold career moves.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week:

Financial gains are heading your way, Taurus! The stars align to bring good luck and prosperity to your doorstep. It's the perfect time to invest in long-term ventures or start saving for future goals. Be mindful of impulsive spending, though. Keep a close eye on your budget and expenses. Trust your intuition when it comes to financial decisions, and you'll reap the rewards.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week:

Your physical and mental well-being are in focus this week, Taurus. Embrace activities that bring you joy and help you release stress. Adopt a balanced approach towards your health, paying attention to both physical exercise and relaxation techniques. Nurture your body with wholesome meals and make time for self-care.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

