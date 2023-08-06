Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, August 6-12, 2023 predicts a time to boost your health

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, unleashing the Water Bearer's Surprises! The cosmos is primed to send waves of excitement your way, Aquarius! This week, expect the unexpected, as your ingenious ideas and quirky charm will light up the world around you. Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, August 6-12, 2023: The cosmos is primed to send waves of excitement your way, Aquarius!

As an Aquarius, you're always ahead of the curve, but this week, you're reaching new heights of originality. Your creative flair knows no bounds, and the universe is giving you the green light to set your wild ideas into motion. It's time to shine and show the world what you're truly capable of! Be prepared to be the center of attention as your charisma draws admirers from all walks of life.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week:

Get ready for a love adventure! This week, the stars have a delightful surprise in store for you and your partner. Expect sparks to fly and hearts to race as you both embark on a whimsical escapade together. Single Aquarians will find themselves irresistibly charming, attracting potential partners with their magnetic aura. Embrace the spontaneity of love, and don't be afraid to take a leap of faith. Unconventional connections might just lead to extraordinary romances!

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week:

In the professional realm, your inventive ideas are like gold. Your colleagues and superiors will be in awe of your innovative approach to problem-solving. This week, expect your influence to skyrocket, making it the perfect time to pitch those revolutionary concepts you've been brewing. Trust your instincts and step out of your comfort zone—your brilliance knows no boundaries.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week:

Fortune favors the brave, Aquarius, and this week, your daring nature could lead to financial gains. Keep your eyes peeled for unexpected opportunities that could lead to a boost in your income. But beware of impulsive spending; with great surprises comes great responsibility. Make sure you weigh the pros and cons before diving into any major purchases. Don't hesitate to seek advice from those you trust.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week:

Your high spirits are contagious, but remember to take care of yourself, Aquarius. Your boundless energy could lead to burnout if you don't pace yourself. Find a balance between social engagements and relaxation, ensuring you get enough rest to maintain your vivacity. Engage in physical activities that make you feel alive, like dancing or hiking. Nourish your body with wholesome foods, and don't forget to hydrate!

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON