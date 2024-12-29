Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Leo, Dec 29 to Jan 4, 2025 predicts business fortune awaits

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 29, 2024 04:04 AM IST

Leo Weekly Horoscope Today, December 29 to January 4, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Expect surprises in the love affair.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in many principles

Expect surprises in the love affair. Overcome professional challenges with willpower. Professionally you will be good and financial issues will not exist.

Leo Weekly Horoscope December 29 to January 4, 2025: Prosperity will be the companion this week.
Leo Weekly Horoscope December 29 to January 4, 2025: Prosperity will be the companion this week.

Ensure you have a good time in love where pleasant emotions are exchanged. Strive to obtain the best results at the office. Prosperity will be the companion this week. Health is also good.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

This week is also good to propose as the response will be positive. Some Leo females will get proposals from unexpected persons. There will also be a reunion of old lovers who got separated due to differences of opinion. This is not the time for a debate and even disagreements need to be settled with a cool mind. Single people who find a lover should not rush into marriage and should analyze every factor before making the final decision.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on professional commitment. You may have new challenging tasks to complete. Some government employees may be under stress to indulge in unethical tasks but do not deviate from the principles. Those who are already studying at a foreign university may also get a job abroad. You may receive assistance from close relatives related to work or study. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

There will be prosperity in the life this week. The second part of the week is good for buying a new property or buying a car. You may also try luck in the stock market or speculative business. Handle financial affairs with care and also ensure you save for the rainy day. You may receive pending dues and also may be able to repay a bank loan. A celebration will be there at home and you will need to contribute generously.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Some females may complain about migraine or back pain. Be careful while climbing the staircase and boarding a bus in the second part of the week. Give up smoking this week and also start the day with mild exercise or a walk. Spend more time with the family to keep the mind relaxed.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On