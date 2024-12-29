Weekly Horoscope Leo, Dec 29 to Jan 4, 2025 predicts business fortune awaits

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in many principles Expect surprises in the love affair. Overcome professional challenges with willpower. Professionally you will be good and financial issues will not exist. Leo Weekly Horoscope December 29 to January 4, 2025: Prosperity will be the companion this week.

Ensure you have a good time in love where pleasant emotions are exchanged. Strive to obtain the best results at the office. Prosperity will be the companion this week. Health is also good.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

This week is also good to propose as the response will be positive. Some Leo females will get proposals from unexpected persons. There will also be a reunion of old lovers who got separated due to differences of opinion. This is not the time for a debate and even disagreements need to be settled with a cool mind. Single people who find a lover should not rush into marriage and should analyze every factor before making the final decision.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on professional commitment. You may have new challenging tasks to complete. Some government employees may be under stress to indulge in unethical tasks but do not deviate from the principles. Those who are already studying at a foreign university may also get a job abroad. You may receive assistance from close relatives related to work or study. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

There will be prosperity in the life this week. The second part of the week is good for buying a new property or buying a car. You may also try luck in the stock market or speculative business. Handle financial affairs with care and also ensure you save for the rainy day. You may receive pending dues and also may be able to repay a bank loan. A celebration will be there at home and you will need to contribute generously.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Some females may complain about migraine or back pain. Be careful while climbing the staircase and boarding a bus in the second part of the week. Give up smoking this week and also start the day with mild exercise or a walk. Spend more time with the family to keep the mind relaxed.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

