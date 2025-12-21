Weekly Horoscope Leo, December 21-27, 2025: The winter solstice offers a bright week at work

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, bright energy helps you lead with kindness Your confidence shines this week, drawing positive attention and new small chances. Use gentle leadership, listen to others, and welcome help when offered with gratitude. Leo Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

This week favors Leo's warm leadership. Small goals move forward when you share ideas clearly. Friends admire your courage. At work, steady effort wins respect. Money stays steady when you plan. Take time for rest and kind play to maintain a good mood and clear thinking.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Love warms for Leo this week through open, honest moments. If you are partnered, plan a gentle conversation and listen without judgment; this strengthens trust. Singles may meet someone at a community gathering or group activity who appreciates your warmth. Avoid showing off; kindness matters more than grand gestures. Share small acts like a thoughtful note or helping with a task. Respect for one another deepens affection and brings steady closeness and enjoyment of calm moments.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Your work energy is steady and bright. Take on tasks that show your leadership, but ask for feedback before final steps. Teamwork brings better solutions than working alone. Plan time for focused work and short breaks to keep energy high. A small, well-timed suggestion may open a new role or responsibility. Keep documents clear and avoid last-minute rushes. Praise your teammates often; shared success helps you move forward with confidence and care and stay humble.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Money looks stable if you choose wisely. Avoid sudden big buys and check all bills carefully. Set a small savings goal this week and keep receipts to track progress. If you plan a family expense, discuss it openly and find a fair way to share costs. A modest plan for a future purchase may reduce stress. Extra income could come from a small, honest task done with care and time management and celebrate tiny wins.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Health stays steady when you follow simple habits. Sleep on time and include light exercise like walking or stretching to keep joints and mood happy. Eat fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and avoid heavy snacks late at night. Drink enough water and rest when you feel tired. If stress rises, take slow breaths and speak with a trusted friend or elder.

﻿﻿Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

