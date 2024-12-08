Weekly Horoscope Leo, December 8 to 14, 2024 predicts work accolades
Leo Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 14, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Finance and health will be normal this week.
Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, spread happiness around
Settle frictions in the love affair and value the partner. The professional schedule will be packed but you will see success. No health or wealth issue exists.
You may see minor friction in the relationship but this will be settled. Overcome the work-related challenges to obtain new roles at the office. Finance and health will be normal this week.
Leo Love Horoscope This Week
Shower affection on the partner to receive it back. All minor frictions will be settled and you will share some happy moments with the lover. Do not let a third person dictate things in the love affair and married females should also have an eye on the spouse. You should avoid unpleasant discussions which may impact your relationship. Married females may also conceive this week. Single Leos will fall in love.
Leo Career Horoscope This Week
Consider taking up new tasks that will also test your mettle at work. You should be careful to avoid office politics and also ensure all assigned tasks are handled diligently. Those who are new to the office must be careful about making opinions ass seniors may not like this. Do not give up the opportunities to prove the caliber. It is wise to be careful while signing new partnerships this week. You may also expect appreciation from clients, especially when you are into finance, offshore sales, and healthcare.
Leo Money Horoscope This Week
Financially you will be good. However, it is wise to have control of the expenditure. Some investments may not bring in the expected results. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a two-wheeler or invest in property. Some females will have monetary issues within the family. Businessmen will be successful in clearing all pending dues. This week is also good to try luck in stock, trade, and speculative business.
Leo Health Horoscope This Week
Go for morning or evening walks as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably. Reduce the intake of oily and spicy food and instead add more leafy vegetables to the diet. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated. Seniors must also ensure that all medicines are taken on time.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope