Weekly Horoscope Leo, February 16-22, 2025 predicts opportunities abroad in these professions

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Your spirit is unscathed this week Leo Weekly Horoscope February 16-22, 2025: Architecture, IT, hospitality, healthcare, and animation professionals will see opportunities abroad.

Have a passionate love affair and ensure you meet every professional goal. Go for safe investment options for a safe future. Health is also good this week.

The relationship will be productive and you both will spend more time together. Be ready to take up additional professional responsibilities. Financial stability supports smart investments while the health will be good.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Be realistic and do not go overboard as this can lead to chaos and disappointments. You may meet someone special as the week progresses. And propose without inhibition. You also pick the first part of the week to introduce the lover to the parents. Some love affairs will witness ego-related issues and there can also be occasions where the lover may lose the temper in arguments. But you must handle this situation with a diplomatic attitude.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

New projects will want you to give your utmost attention and be ready to even spend overtime this week. Some tasks will require travelling and those who are keen to work abroad will see more opportunities. Architecture, IT, hospitality, healthcare, and animation professionals will see opportunities abroad. Entrepreneurs can also confidently consider launching new ventures If you are a businessman and have expansion plans, you need to be more careful of your goals. Some traders will develop issues with authorities and resolve them with immediate effect.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Your financial status is intact and wealth will come in through different sources including previous investments. Have control over the expenditure. You may require handling a financial crisis within the family. Some females will inherit a part of the property while you may also be a party to a property related to a sibling. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

No serious medical issues will come up. However, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. Minor complications associated with breath will be there but your health will be intact. You should be conscious about the diet and must consume more vegetables and fruits. This week is also good for taking part in adventurous activities.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

