Weekly Horoscope Leo, February 18-24, 2024 predicts mixed outcomes

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, settle the troubles with a positive attitude A happy love life and productive professional life are your takeaways. Wealth will come in but ensure you handle it with care. Your health is also good. Weekly Horoscope Leo, February 18-24, 2024: All professional targets will be met and financially you are stronger.

Resolve the issues to spend more time with the lover. All professional targets will be met and financially you are stronger. Health will also be positive.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Consider the opinions of the lover while making crucial decisions in the love life. Your commitment towards the partner is visible in your actions and this will also help strengthen the bonding. Some Leos may go back to an old relationship after the dispute with the ex-lover is resolved. The second half of the day is good to express your love and your proposal will be accepted. Avoid office romance that may compromise both office and personal life.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Show the willingness to take up new charges at the office. Those who are juniors in a team need to be active and should not hesitate to express opinions even while at team meetings. Some Leos will see a change in role at the office. Government employees can expect a change in location while those who are into media, academics, law, and armed services will have a tough schedule this week. There will be support from partners or promoters who ensure a good flow of wealth.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

No major wealth-related issue will trouble you this week. Money will come in from multiple sources. You may succeed in selling off a property that you have been struggling with for a long time. Some businessmen will see options to expand the trade and will succeed in raising funds. You may also take a vacation abroad as the financial condition permits that.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Take a proper diet and maintain a healthy lifestyle schedule. Practice yoga and do some light exercises in the morning. You should avoid office stress at home and must spend more time with the family. Female Leos may complain about migraine and children may have minor cuts while playing. Take care of the diet and skip junk food and aerated drinks. Instead have more leafy vegetables this week.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart